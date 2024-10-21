Beyonce And Jay-Z Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Remember

It's no exaggeration to say that Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been the music industry's biggest power couple since the 2000s. The Carters are notorious for maintaining their privacy by scarcely doing interviews, but instead giving their fans insight into their personal lives through their music. On his song "4:44," for example, Jay-Z raps about asking Beyoncé to "go steady" ahead of her 21st birthday party. And on "713," which appears on the couple's joint album "Everything is Love," he recounts the moment he first crossed paths with his future wife.

The two met while filming a Spring Break episode of "TRL" in 2000, and Jay-Z was immediately impressed by Beyoncé. At the time, she was not a solo artist, but still a member of Destiny's Child. "I was like, oh, she's — that's a talented person right there," the veteran rapper told Charlie Rose in 2007. Their first meeting happened when Beyoncé was 18, but they didn't get together right away. "We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any date," Beyoncé explained on an episode of "Oprah's Next Chapter." "That foundation is so important for a relationship."

While they might've waited until she was around 19 years old to strike up a romance, that doesn't change the fact that he's a bit older. When they started dating, Jay-Z was 31, which means there's a 12-year age gap between them.

