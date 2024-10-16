Liam Payne Once Had An Awkward Experience With Donald Trump
When you think of One Direction singer Liam Payne, we're willing to bet former president Donald Trump is the furthest thing from your mind. However, something you never knew about Trump is that he and Payne, who died in October 2024, reportedly crossed paths during Payne's One Direction days, and the experience was definitely awkward.
As the late singer once explained to Wonderland Magazine in 2017, Trump had the beloved boy band expelled from one of his hotels after they failed to fulfill a special request: "It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said, 'Well, wake them up' and I was like 'No' and then he wouldn't let us use the underground garage."
Unfortunately, the conflict didn't end there. As Payne went on to explain, Trump soon asked the band to vacate the premises: "So he was like, 'OK, then I don't want you in my hotel.' So we had to leave." We can't imagine kicking One Direction out of any place, but this unbelievable story has been corroborated by former bandmate Niall Horan.
Niall Horan has also addressed the Trump incident
A year after Liam Payne told the tale of being thrown out of Donald Trump's hotel, Niall Horan gave his version of events on an episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden." According to Horan (via YouTube): "We were doing no meet and greets, it was the biggest show of our career. [Trump] said, 'Could you take a photo with my lawyer's daughter?' And we were like, she's going to come down and make a big hullabaloo." To avoid the frenzy that would have undoubtedly ensued, the band refused.
Horan then explained that, after the band declined his request, Trump barred them from using the garage to discretely enter and exit the hotel: "He said, 'You're not allowed to use the garage door anymore; you're going to have to promote the hotel.'" Horan concluded by saying that, understandably, the band chose to leave after this incident. Although Horan doesn't quite say that Trump directly told them to leave, both renditions of the story prove that Trump's petty behavior knows no bounds.