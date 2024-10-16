Liam Payne Once Had An Awkward Experience With Donald Trump

When you think of One Direction singer Liam Payne, we're willing to bet former president Donald Trump is the furthest thing from your mind. However, something you never knew about Trump is that he and Payne, who died in October 2024, reportedly crossed paths during Payne's One Direction days, and the experience was definitely awkward.

As the late singer once explained to Wonderland Magazine in 2017, Trump had the beloved boy band expelled from one of his hotels after they failed to fulfill a special request: "It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said, 'Well, wake them up' and I was like 'No' and then he wouldn't let us use the underground garage."

Unfortunately, the conflict didn't end there. As Payne went on to explain, Trump soon asked the band to vacate the premises: "So he was like, 'OK, then I don't want you in my hotel.' So we had to leave." We can't imagine kicking One Direction out of any place, but this unbelievable story has been corroborated by former bandmate Niall Horan.

