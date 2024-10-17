Who Is Liam Payne's Son, Bear?

One Direction star and loyal father Liam Payne has passed away at the age of 31. Leaving behind his on-again-off-again-fiancée Maya Henry, mother of his child Cheryl Ann Tweedy, and young son Bear Grey Payne. Liam Payne struggled with substance abuse disorder, but never stopped loving his son. According to People, Liam Payne "always wanted to be a young dad," regardless of how much he struggled to adapt to fatherhood. However, it was clear Payne was determined to be a good parent, dedicating the bulk of his attention to his son whenever they were together, telling People, "I make sure when I see him, he has 100% of my time."

Both Payne and his ex, who goes by the mononym Cheryl, were doting and responsible parents. Keeping Bear Grey Payne out of the public eye for as long as possible, most of the posts either parent made on social media only showed bits and pieces of their son, giving him privacy. As Bear Grey Payne grows up, he will find himself in the limelight more often.