What Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Are Really Like Behind Closed Doors, According To Melissa Peterman

It's worth noting that "Happy's Place" isn't the first project that Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, and Rex Linn have collaborated on. In an exclusive interview with The List, back in 2022, Linn discussed working with McEntire on their movie "The Hammer," which also starred Peterman. The country icon played a traveling judge in the film, and Linn raved about his girlfriend's acting chops at the time. "Reba does an amazing job on it," Linn enthused to us. Later, he added, "I had a blast watching her. It was fun." Linn also told The List about the very first time he met McEntire and was a part of one of her projects.

He had a two-line part in the 1991 TV movie "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw," which starred McEntire and Kenny Rogers. "I did meet Reba that day," Linn confirmed, remarking that it's humorous to him how McEntire claims they "worked together," since all the future couple really did was greet each other on set. "Then, they were telling me, 'Hey, dude. Get over there by that horse, and get on him, and wait until we can talk to you,'" Linn recalled. "That's how we worked." The actor also opened up about how he and the "Does He Love You" hitmaker have different approaches to preparing for their roles.

While Linn has to spend a lot of time practicing his lines, McEntire is able to be ready much faster. When they weren't working on the set of "The Hammer," the duo rehearsed together in their free time. "To watch her work [...] Honestly, and I'm not kissing butt here, but she's fun to watch," Linn raved. "She's fun to watch on the stage singing. She's fun to watch in front of the camera. It's a lot of fun."

