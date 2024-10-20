Since her first appearance as Lily in a 2013 AT&T commercial, Milana Vayntrub has starred in dozens of spots for the telecommunications company. Similarly to Flo from Progressive, Allstate's Mayhem, and Jan from Toyota, the actor was a beloved spokesperson that became synonymous with the brand as she advised customers about the latest deals.

While she initially was only meant to appear in one AT&T commercial, Valerie Vargas, senior vice president of content creation for the company, told Adweek in July 2016 that Vayntrub's character was too successful to discontinue. "The first spot was so successful for us that we thought, let's do another one and then another one and then another one. It was so well-received that we kept bringing her back," she explained. After the character of Lily was given a break in 2017, Vayntrub pitched the idea of her spokesperson's return in 2020 and directed many of the spots herself from home during the pandemic. Initially, this seemed like a great idea that would bring the comedian's work more attention as she quarantined at home. However, it turned out to be both a blessing and a curse for the actor, who had already endured a lifetime of tragic events.

From her early years as a refugee to the unfortunate circumstances she faced during her career — not to mention the countless crude online comments directed toward Vayntrub — these are the tragic details about Lily from AT&T.