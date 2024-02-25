Flo From Progressive And AT&T's Lily Once Joined Forces To Combat Creeps Online

When Milana Vayntrub first landed the role of Lily, AT&T's friendly and quippy commercial mascot, in 2013, she had no way of predicting the hailstorm of harassment she'd be subjected to seven years later during the first summer of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nor could she have expected the bond she would later forge with fellow brand mascot, Flo from Progressive.

Whether it was quarantine stir-craziness or the internet's general lean toward the perverse, Vayntrub's role in these seemingly innocuous AT&T commercials became the subject of lewd sexualization in the middle of 2020. A tidal wave of inappropriate nicknames, crass comment sections, and websites offering non-existent pornographic material of Vayntrub followed.

In a December 2023 interview with The New York Times, Vayntrub described the harassment she and her employer had to endure. Vayntrub also explained how Stephanie Courtney, the red-lipped, flippy-bobbed actor who plays Flo in Progressive's long-running ad campaign, helped her through that arduous time.