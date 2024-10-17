Taylor Swift's Ups And Downs With Liam Payne

Over the years, Taylor Swift has been associated with multiple members of the now-defunct boy band One Direction. Most notably Swift dated Harry Styles and collaborated with Zayn Malik on the song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." She also associated with the late Liam Payne, who tragically passed away in October 2024. Following the news of his death, an insider told the Daily Mail that Swift had plans to honor him during the final leg of her Eras Tour. "She is really sad about this because she came up with those boys and she had a lot of love for Liam," the source told the outlet, adding, "He was always good to her."

It's true that Payne and Swift were friendly with one another and moved in the same circles – Swift's longtime friend Ed Sheeran co-wrote Payne's debut solo single "Strip That Down" in 2017. And Payne revealed on "Z100 New York" that same year that one of his "favorite party stories" involved Swift and Sheeran after a One Direction. The superstars ended up in the same elevator with Styles, Payne, and Payne's parents. "And the lift was going up and [Ed Sheeran] just kept going turning around to me going, 'Bass,'" he recalled. "And that's all he was saying. 'Bass.'"

While they shared good moments together, Swift and Payne's relationship wasn't perfect and they definitely had some rough moments, such as a tense comment Payne made about Swift after the 2013 VMAs. Here's a closer look at their ups and downs over the years.

