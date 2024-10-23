What We Know About Maya Rudolph And Paul Thomas Anderson's Four Kids

Maya Rudolph has been with her partner Paul Thomas Anderson since 2001. While the "SNL" alum may refer to the "There Will Be Blood" director as her husband, the two stars never got legally married — and if they were to marry, we may never know. If there's one thing that's true about Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson, it's that they keep their personal life under the radar. So much so that you may not realize the two celebrities share four children.

Maintaining some level of privacy has long been important to Rudolph and PTA across the board. When asked about how they first met, Rudolph told The Guardian, "No, it's a sweet thing... Too personal. I don't want to share it." Four years after they began their relationship, the couple welcomed their first child, eldest daughter Pearl Anderson.

The comedy legend and the acclaimed director went on to have three more children: Lucille, Jack, and Minnie Anderson. Throughout their children's lives, Rudolph and PTA both continued working, ensuring that their work-life balance remained a top priority. As she told Us Weekly in 2017, "I never imagined I'd have four kids — that was never the goal. The couple embraced their family of six, and as Rudolph told the outlet, she feels fortunate to be a mom. "I always say it's like this extra layer of life you never knew about," she shared.

