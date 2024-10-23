What We Know About Maya Rudolph And Paul Thomas Anderson's Four Kids
Maya Rudolph has been with her partner Paul Thomas Anderson since 2001. While the "SNL" alum may refer to the "There Will Be Blood" director as her husband, the two stars never got legally married — and if they were to marry, we may never know. If there's one thing that's true about Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson, it's that they keep their personal life under the radar. So much so that you may not realize the two celebrities share four children.
Maintaining some level of privacy has long been important to Rudolph and PTA across the board. When asked about how they first met, Rudolph told The Guardian, "No, it's a sweet thing... Too personal. I don't want to share it." Four years after they began their relationship, the couple welcomed their first child, eldest daughter Pearl Anderson.
The comedy legend and the acclaimed director went on to have three more children: Lucille, Jack, and Minnie Anderson. Throughout their children's lives, Rudolph and PTA both continued working, ensuring that their work-life balance remained a top priority. As she told Us Weekly in 2017, "I never imagined I'd have four kids — that was never the goal. The couple embraced their family of six, and as Rudolph told the outlet, she feels fortunate to be a mom. "I always say it's like this extra layer of life you never knew about," she shared.
Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson's kids had a unique upbringing
Thanks to their parents' respective careers, Pearl, Lucille, Jack, and Minnie Anderson are no strangers to the entertainment industry. Pearl, for example, would go with Maya Rudolph to "Saturday Night Live" when she was still a baby. "I have to bring her the whole time," Rudolph told Bust Magazine in 2006 (via People). "She's a 100 percent breast-fed baby." The "Bridesmaids" star also noted that Pearl was already comfortable flying to and from New York City on a regular basis. When Rudolph hosted "SNL" in 2021, all four of her children were there watching from the audience.
Of course, Pearl, Lucille, Jack, and Minnie Anderson's mother isn't the only Hollywood veteran in the house. Having an Oscar-nominated director has yielded some unique life experiences, too. Rudolph and their four children all had small roles in Paul Thomas Anderson's 2021 flick "Licorice Pizza," which was filmed during the pandemic. "It provided this amazing experience where my kids, their friends, their friends' parents, my nanny — we were all in it," Rudolph shared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2022. "We had, like, a little world."
While their parents have made an effort to keep them mostly out of the spotlight, it sounds like Rudolph and PTA's children don't mind an audience. As Rudolph told People in 2016, "We have a lot of living room shows, but I'm usually told to sit down and watch! They'll dance to anything. They're natural hams." Evidently, the entertainer gene is strong in that family.