How Alexis Bledel And Keiko Agena Got Along Outside Of Gilmore Girls

Rory and Lorelai Gilmore's friendships and connections are what make Stars Hollow, the fictional town from "Gilmore Girls," so heartwarming and loving. Throughout many rewatches, fans fondly reminisce about main character Rory's sweet friendship with Lane Kim, a spunky music lover and rebellious teenager.

Keiko Agena, who played Lane, discussed her relationship with her Alexis Bledel on "I Am All In," her "Gilmore Girls" co-star Scott Patterson's fast-paced podcast, designed for fans of the show. Agena said she and Bledel didn't spend much time together when the cameras stopped rolling. "I wish we had more of a friendship," Agena explained. "That was probably a lot to do with me not making as much of an effort as I should have." Agena noted she was worried about bothering her co-stars given their incredibly busy schedules. ​​"I also think I was so — worried is the wrong word — but, you know, they worked so many hours that their off-set time, I thought, was so precious to them and I didn't want to insert myself into that time of their lives," Agena said.

Agena is also almost 10 years older than Bledel, making her closer in age to the other main Gilmore girl, Lauren Graham. Despite the age gap, Agena has always admired Bledel's raw talent, saying, "And I think that there's part of me that felt protective of her right away as a fellow actor and someone that recognizes how unique of a person she is."