Zendaya Will Never Wear Some Of Fashion's Biggest Brands. Here's Why

It is hard to imagine the days before Zendaya became a movie star, Emmy winner, and one of Time's most influential people. However, when she was fresh off her Disney days, even Zendaya had a tough time working with some of the biggest fashion houses.

On "The Cutting Room Floor," a fashion podcast hosted by designer Recho Omondi, Law Roach, Zendaya's stylist, spoke about the designers who would not work with the star before she made it big. "I would write [to] Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior and they would all say: 'No, try again next year. She's too green. She's not on our calendar,'" Roach recalled (via Variety). "I still have all the receipts. I still have everything."

These fashion houses turned Roach and Zendaya down before she attended her first Met Gala, much to their chagrin, undoubtedly, as the "Challengers" star went on to co-chair the annual event in 2024. Roach has found new ways to collaborate with those who supported Zendaya early on in her career and he hasn't forgotten the ones who rejected the opportunity to work with her. "She still has never worn Dior on a carpet, she still has never worn Chanel on a carpet, she has still never worn Gucci on a carpet. Any press, any appearance, never," Roach maintained. But these rejections didn't stop Zendaya from becoming everyone's favorite fashionista.

