Zendaya Will Never Wear Some Of Fashion's Biggest Brands. Here's Why
It is hard to imagine the days before Zendaya became a movie star, Emmy winner, and one of Time's most influential people. However, when she was fresh off her Disney days, even Zendaya had a tough time working with some of the biggest fashion houses.
On "The Cutting Room Floor," a fashion podcast hosted by designer Recho Omondi, Law Roach, Zendaya's stylist, spoke about the designers who would not work with the star before she made it big. "I would write [to] Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior and they would all say: 'No, try again next year. She's too green. She's not on our calendar,'" Roach recalled (via Variety). "I still have all the receipts. I still have everything."
These fashion houses turned Roach and Zendaya down before she attended her first Met Gala, much to their chagrin, undoubtedly, as the "Challengers" star went on to co-chair the annual event in 2024. Roach has found new ways to collaborate with those who supported Zendaya early on in her career and he hasn't forgotten the ones who rejected the opportunity to work with her. "She still has never worn Dior on a carpet, she still has never worn Chanel on a carpet, she has still never worn Gucci on a carpet. Any press, any appearance, never," Roach maintained. But these rejections didn't stop Zendaya from becoming everyone's favorite fashionista.
Zendaya's style is iconic
Despite these setbacks, Law Roach has found creative ways to showcase Zendaya's style, including dressing her in vintage pieces. Roach told Vogue, "We've been [pulling vintage] since Zendaya and I began working together, for 13 years now. At first, it came out of necessity because back when we started, nobody would lend her clothes."
One could argue that by refusing to work with the fashion houses that turned her away in those early years, Zendaya has carved out a unique approach to fashion that makes her truly stand out in daring outfits. Zendaya pulls off every type of look, from Old Hollywood bombshell to Greek goddess chic.
As Zendaya has transformed into a movie star, in major films like "Dune" and "Spider-Man," her red carpet looks reflect her projects. Roach commented on this approach to Vogue, telling the outlet, "We adopted method dressing. The looks served as an extension of the wardrobe from the movie; It was intentional and purposeful." For example, fans loved her sporty outfits while she promoted "Challengers," a sexy film about tennis players on and off the court. And there's no doubt about it — when it comes to looks, Zendaya knows how to serve.