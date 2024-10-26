Tragic Details About Dennis Quaid

In 2007, Dennis Quaid and his wife, Kimberly Buffington, faced every parent's worst nightmare when their newborn twins, Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, were nearly killed by a preventable hospital error. The babies were just 12 days old when they were given the blood thinner Heparin while in the care of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. But instead of receiving the intended low dose to treat a staph infection, they were administered an excessive amount, putting their tiny lives at severe risk of uncontrolled bleeding. "It turned their blood to the consistency of water," Quaid said while on Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss' now-defunct "Allegedly" podcast (via People). "The danger would be rupturing an artery. And they were so small they couldn't thrash around. I think that's what saved them."

But the story didn't end there. Quaid channeled his fear and anger into advocacy, filing a lawsuit against the hospital that ended in a $750,000 settlement. "The hospital really stepped up and instituted a lot of patient safety that was very cutting edge and led the way with that," he explained on the podcast. "So a lot of good things came out of it, and I think a lot of lives got saved because of that the drug companies, or the hospitals, actually put my face on the bottle to remind people for a time."

"It was the most frightening time of our lives, but they came through it," the actor said, further highlighting his resilience despite the tragic details of his life behind-the-scenes. Quaid's story is a powerful reminder that even those who seem to have it all aren't immune to life's darkest moments.

