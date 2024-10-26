How David Bromstad Gets Along With His Fellow HGTV Costars

David Bromstad has become a fan-favorite host on HGTV, getting his start on the network as one of many memorable "Design Star" winners and going on to host programs like "Color Splash" and "My Lottery Dream Home." Not only is Bromstad loved by many viewers, he also gets along well with his colleagues, building off-screen friendships with fellow HGTV stars. "The people at HGTV, from the talent all the way down to the secretaries, are amazing people," he told PopSugar in 2016. "They feel like they know you; I feel like I know them."

Advertisement

The Minnesota native's connections stretch back all the way to his "Design Star" days, with Bromstad becoming friends with Season 1 runner-up Alice Fakier. "I remember sitting there, looking at Alice, who is a great friend of mine, thinking, 'Oh gosh, I feel bad. I won against my friend,'" he told the Times-Herald in 2011. "If I came in second, I know I would have had a great run. I would have walked away very accomplished."

Despite competing against one another, the two seemed to maintain their friendship as they expanded their individual design careers, with Fakier talking to HGTV about her life after the show. "The [answer to the question I'm asked] most often, 'Yes, David Bromstad and I are really, truly friends,'" she lightheartedly revealed. Bromstad's friendships don't stop there, though, as the designer has charmed many more of his fellow HGTV stars.

Advertisement