How David Bromstad Gets Along With His Fellow HGTV Costars
David Bromstad has become a fan-favorite host on HGTV, getting his start on the network as one of many memorable "Design Star" winners and going on to host programs like "Color Splash" and "My Lottery Dream Home." Not only is Bromstad loved by many viewers, he also gets along well with his colleagues, building off-screen friendships with fellow HGTV stars. "The people at HGTV, from the talent all the way down to the secretaries, are amazing people," he told PopSugar in 2016. "They feel like they know you; I feel like I know them."
The Minnesota native's connections stretch back all the way to his "Design Star" days, with Bromstad becoming friends with Season 1 runner-up Alice Fakier. "I remember sitting there, looking at Alice, who is a great friend of mine, thinking, 'Oh gosh, I feel bad. I won against my friend,'" he told the Times-Herald in 2011. "If I came in second, I know I would have had a great run. I would have walked away very accomplished."
Despite competing against one another, the two seemed to maintain their friendship as they expanded their individual design careers, with Fakier talking to HGTV about her life after the show. "The [answer to the question I'm asked] most often, 'Yes, David Bromstad and I are really, truly friends,'" she lightheartedly revealed. Bromstad's friendships don't stop there, though, as the designer has charmed many more of his fellow HGTV stars.
Bromstad has befriended some long-time HGTV stars
When David Bromstad returned to "Design Star" as a Season 6 mentor, he bonded with fellow designer and HGTV star Genevieve Gorder. Gorder, who starred in "Dear Genevieve," joined the cast as a judge in 2009. "It's very strange!" Bromstad told Room Fu about becoming peers with the "Design Star" judges. "It's 100% full circle, but it's also very strange because I watched Vern [Yip] and Genevieve [Gorder] on 'Trading Spaces' and of course Vern was our head judge from my season of 'Design Star.'"
The two reportedly bonded over their Minnesotan roots, with Bromstad going on to share photos of the duo to social media in the following years. "Wishing my dear friend Genevieve Gorder a very happy and fierce birthday!" he wrote on Facebook in 2013. The "White Room Challenge" host also spoke about their friendship to Out magazine in 2015, naming Genevieve and Josh Temple as HGTV stars he'd be willing to share a hotel room with. "Genevieve Gorder, because she's one of my best friends," he said. "Or Josh Temple, because he's one of my best friends. I love 'em."
Bromstad collaborated with Temple, a contractor known for programs like "House Crashers," on the competition show "Beach Flip," with the two serving as mentors and judges. The pair obviously bonded while working together, with Bromstad sharing friendly photos on his social media pages. "Me and Gen, we're both Leos," the interior designer lightheartedly continued in his Out interview. "You know what we'd sit and do? We'd sit and curl each other's hair and talk. Me and Josh, we would just get wasted, and he's obnoxious when he's wasted."
The HGTV host has worked with another star
David Bromstad's "Design Star" connections don't stop there, as he's also gone on to become good friends with Season 8 winner Tiffany Brooks. While they may have first connected back in 2013, the two designers have gone on to professionally collaborate since then, joining forces to judge a Season 4 episode of "Brother vs. Brother" back in 2016. Brooks and Bromstad also competed as a team on Season 2 of "Rock the Block," with the Minnesota native shouting out his design partner on Instagram. "I'm sure [there will be] lots of bleeped moments and the best camaraderie I've ever had on any show," Bromstad wrote ahead of the season premiere. "It's going to be epic just like my teammate @tiffanybrooksinteriors."
Brooks similarly opened up about working with Bromstad in an interview with Uptown, revealing that the collaborative experience was smoother than she expected. "It became so less serious," she said about joining forces. "I became less stressed and actually was able to have fun, and get to experiment with color. You go in and create a house that both David and I really, really, really enjoyed. And we were able to laugh every day. So we definitely had a good time." Similar to how Bromstad is adored by many HGTV viewers, the interior designer seems to have no problem making friends with his network colleagues.