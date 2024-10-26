Why Cindy Busby Needed A Stunt Double For Her Hallmark Films
As the Hallmark Channel retains its status as must-watch television, fans have seen countless actors immerse themselves in a variety of romantic and dramatic situations, sometimes enduring challenging moments in the process, like in the heartbreaking "Falling Together" scene that was based on Ashley Williams' real life. However, the thought of Hallmark stars performing stunts on location might not come to mind when considering the potential challenges they may encounter while filming. Thus, it may surprise fans to learn that Hallmark star Cindy Busby required a stunt double to film parts of the outdoor love story "A Whitewater Romance," which premiered on the network on May 11, 2024.
In "A Whitewater Romance," Busby plays Maya, a tech company executive who connects with a rival while on a Rocky Mountain business retreat. Though she became Hallmark's biggest outdoors star after starring in national park-centric romances like "Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance" and "Marry Me in Yosemite," Busby ultimately couldn't perform some of her character's adrenaline-inducing scenes in "A Whitewater Romance."
Cindy Busby's BFF did her stunts
Playing a woman who's taking in the Rocky Mountains' scenic sights, Cindy Busby's role in "A Whitewater Romance" called for her to partake in certain adventurous activities like zip lining. In a May 2024 Facebook Live interview for Hallmark, however, she told the network that she was unable to follow through with some of the part's physical requirements, citing a common phobia. "Zip lining was a little bit difficult for me because I'm scared of heights," she said. "So I did have an incredible stunt double for the really scary stuff." Busby did, however, conquer another one of her fears when she filmed the titular whitewater rafting scene. "It was my first time ever whitewater rafting, and I am so grateful that I was given the opportunity because it was so much fun," she said.
Busby revealed that her stunts were taken care of by one of her best friends, Lisa Chandler, whom Busby said was incredible in her role. "She made me look really good," Busby gushed during the Facebook Live. Busby previously praised Chandler on X for her work after her bestie did her stunts for another movie, "Chasing Waterfalls," in 2021. She similarly posed with another double in a picture shared on X after filming UpTV's "Date My Dad" in 2017.