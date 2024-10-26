Kristen Bell's Secret To Maintaining A Successful Marriage Is Super Simple

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's fairytale romance is full of surprisingly normal insights. It all started back in 2008 when the future couple met at a mutual friend's birthday bash. They started dating shortly afterwards, and Dax popped the question in 2009. The happy couple welcomed their first daughter, Lincoln Bell Shepard, in March 2013, just a few months before Kristen walked down the aisle. They became parents for the second time in 2014 with the arrival of their younger daughter, Delta Bell Shepard.

As the years went by, the celebrity couple's union remained rock solid as they collaborated on a handful of films and started a baby product brand called Hello Bello. During a 2023 chat with Entertainment Tonight, the "Good Place" star shared that she knew many people couldn't imagine collaborating with their spouse. However, the decision felt like a no-brainer to Kristen because it was an extension of her biggest secret to a happy marriage: "Common goals." The actor elaborated that she always tries to find new "common goals" to strengthen their relationship, so working together only brought them closer.

Additionally, the "Veronica Mars" star argued that a "deep sense of respect" was essential for a happy union. Likewise, as Kristen proclaimed, "Understanding that your partner used to be a little person is the best thing you can do." Before they got into an argument, her husband would tell her he felt like his childhood self again, which led the entrepeneur to realize: "You're a little person that had trauma and triggers and it's not about me."

