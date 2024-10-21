Of all the old-school horror movie kids who sent shivers down our spines, the Grady sisters from "The Shining" are most definitely at the top of that list. At just 12 years old, both Lisa and Louise Burns supplied movie buffs with nothing but nightmare fuel and quickly became one of Hollywood's favorite sinister sibling duos. "We're naturally spooky," the Burns twins shared with Cosmopolitan, reflecting on their time spent on the set of the Stanley Kubrick film. "But we did practice our timing — saying things in unison — and we worked on saying our lines in a hollow, other-worldly kind of way a number of times."

Though neither Lisa nor Louise Burns went on to pursue a career in acting, their roles as the daunting daughters of the Overlook Hotel would change their lives for good. Known as @the_shining_twins over on Instagram, the Burns girls have not only embraced their iconic personas but continue to supply fans of the 1980 horror classic with plenty of tricks and treats. "If we hadn't auditioned then, the roles would probably have gone to two girls of different ages, like the characters in the book," Lisa and Louise explained to Daily Mail. "It certainly worked in our favor because Stanley decided twins were just spookier," a statement which perhaps we can all agree on.

Eager to catch a glimpse of the girls who successfully left your hair standing on end? Here is what the twins from "The Shining" look like now.

