Old-School Horror Movie Kids Who Are Unrecognizable Now

Danny Lloyd is a biology professor in Kentucky and, it would seem, a man with a regular life. To the uninitiated, it would be hard to believe that Lloyd was once in the thick of Hollywood fame as the child star of Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror classic "The Shining." He breathed life into the namesake character of Danny Torrance, the 5-year-old psychic boy conceptualized by Stephen King for his original book that inspired the film.

While it is Jack Nicholson who is largely synonymous with the film's celebrated legacy, Lloyd was just as much at the center of the plot that has continued to discompose audiences for nearly half a century. Lloyd, however, was not immediately aware of the epoch-making film's significance or impact. "In the beginning, I didn't know it was a scary movie," he said, per Calgary Herald, revealing that he slowly caught on when he wasn't always permitted to come to set.

Cinema-goers were ready to see more from Lloyd but after a minor role in the television film "Will: The Autobiography of G. Gordon Liddy" and a burnout from long audition processes, Lloyd bowed out of entertainment. "What happened to me was I didn't really do much else after the film," he explained simply to The Guardian. He did briefly return to screen for a cameo in the 2019 film "Doctor Sleep," a sequel to Kubrick's original, but has simultaneously admitted that his film past doesn't take center stage in his life.

