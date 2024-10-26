Sad Details About The Cast Of That '70s Show
Note: This article discusses instances of sexual assault and substance abuse.
As one of the many powerful sitcoms that molded TV comedy into what it is today, "That '70s Show" is beloved by millions, who watched the fun group of kids on their screen blossom into the stars they have become. There was no other teen friend group like Eric, Donna, Hyde, Kelso, Jackie, and Fez. The six of them brought light to the weird dynamic of friendship and coming of age in the groovy 1970s. For eight seasons — running from 1998 to 2006 — the gang got up to wild shenanigans in the quiet Wisconsin town of Point Place, always ending up on the raggedy yellow couch in Eric Foreman's basement.
However, the eccentric teens that bounced around on camera are not as happy-go-lucky as the show made it seem. From drug overdoses to serious jail time, some of the "That '70s Show" cast completely unraveled once the cameras stopped rolling. Here's a list of the most unfortunate circumstances involving the sitcom's cast members.
Tommy Chong served time for selling designer bongs
The show's token hippie, Leo Chingwake, had to be the biggest stoner character of them all, and it's not the first character of its kind that actor Tommy Chong has played. After all, Chong is mostly known for his work as part of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong. In their performances, Chong and his partner Cheech Marin relied on cannabis-centric farce and casual nature surrounding the drug, which became a popular cultural movement in the 1970s and '80s when the pair performed together.
After making a whole career out of jokes about marijuana, Chong ironically was sentenced to nine months in prison in 2003 for conspiracy to distribute drug paraphernalia. He had been selling bongs on the website Chong Glass. The comedian told NPR about how he oddly enjoyed his time in prison, saying, "To me, it was like I was destined to do this; this was destiny." Aside from his drug humor, Chong firmly believes in using cannabis to relieve pain, which he did when he battled cancer. The actor now has a CBD company that sells both CBD and THC products.
Tanya Roberts left That '70s Show after her husband became terminally ill
Sweetheart Midge Pinciotti — Donna's mom — was definitely one of the show's underdogs, with a free spirit and slightly dim-witted personality. So when her character was written out of the series by leaving her husband Bob and moving to Hollywood, fans were shocked and upset. However, writers didn't have much choice after the actor who played Midge, Tanya Roberts, left the show.
Roberts, who was known for her roles in "Charlie's Angels" and "A View to Kill," ceased her role on "That '70s Show" after her husband, Barry Roberts, was diagnosed with encephalitis. The actor was at her husband's side for four-and-a-half years through his battle with the disease, until he died in 2006.
Roberts also left the world tragically in 2021, leaving behind her longtime partner, Lance O'Brien. The Hollywood star was hospitalized in January of that year because of a urinary tract infection, which spread to her organs and her blood, ultimately leading to her death. Her death was prematurely reported after her publicist, Mike Pingle, confirmed her passing while she was still alive. She died shortly after the incident.
Danny Masterson's disturbing rape scandal sent him to prison
The facade of a loyal and loving friend like Steven Hyde was shattered by reports of the actor who played him, Danny Masterson, drugging and raping women in the early 2000s. In 2017, four women — who were all members of the Church of Scientology with Masterson — alleged the actor sexually assaulted them, prompting a police investigation. Masterson pleaded not guilty in 2021 when the allegations went to trial. He was convicted of two of the three counts of forcible rape and sentenced in 2023 to 30 years to life in prison.
Some of the scandal surrounding the trial had to do with the rest of the cast of "That '70s Show," after it came out that many of them wrote letters of support for their former castmate, including Hollywood couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. They, along with fellow "'70s Show" alumni Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, wrote character letters in favor of Masterson receiving a lesser sentence. Kunis and Kutcher later apologized to the public via an Instagram reel, saying that their letters were not meant to undermine the victims' stories.
Topher Grace was wrongly villainized for not staying close with Danny Masterson
While Eric Forman's geeky and humble nature is what fans loved about the character, Topher Grace — the actor who portrayed the beloved teen on-screen — was notoriously painted as an arrogant Hollywood star. During the show's filming, it was known that Grace would never participate in his co-star's shenanigans after the work day, per "E! True Hollywood Story." The rumors were especially strong when Grace, who arguably played the most prominent role in the series, abruptly left the show before Season 7.
Fans are now regretting their criticisms of the actor, as speculations offer a new reason for Grace's disinterest in partying with his co-stars: He possibly had an idea of what convicted rapist Danny Masterson was like when the cameras stopped rolling. Users on X, formerly Twitter, say that since learning of Masterson's conviction, they see Grace as a good guy. However, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 that he never saw any of Masterson's appalling behavior.
Even so, fans feel Grace truly wants nothing to do with his criminal co-star, especially because of what his wife said. In an Instagram story before Masterson's sentencing, Grace's wife, Ashley Hinshaw wrote: "To every rape victim that is [re-traumatized] by witnessing society debate and focus their attention on what is going to happen to the RAPIST ... I see you" (via TMZ). Many believe Hinshaw's message was a jab at the rest of Grace's co-stars, who wrote character letters for Masterson.
Lisa Robin Kelly was replaced on That '70s Show due to a fatal addiction
Eric Foreman's awkwardness was always balanced by the lively nature of his older sister Laurie Forman. Laurie's fun, defiant behavior, mixed with her wild promiscuity, are the reasons why fans loved to hate her — or even loved to love her, as she was hilarious! But the tragedy behind the scenes for actor Lisa Robin Kelly shortened her time on the show. Because of incessant alcohol abuse, Kelly was replaced on the show in 2003 by Christine Moore. After her exit from "That '70s Show," Kelly had multiple run-ins with the law, including in 2010 when she pled guilty to driving under the influence in North Carolina.
Her addiction to alcohol and drugs plagued her for many years, to the point where Kelly voluntarily checked herself into a California rehab center in 2013. Just days later, Kelly died at 43 years old. "I spoke to her on Monday and she was hopeful and confident, looking forward to putting this part of her life behind her," her agent Craig Wyckoff told NBC News. "Last night she lost the battle." Kelly told ABC News in 2012 that her substance abuse problem sprung from the devasting loss of a pregnancy, resulting in her fall from stardom and into addiction. "As a result of that I lost it. I lost everything and I was abusing alcohol," she said.
