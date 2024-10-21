King Charles Gets Brutally Put In His Place On Royal Tour

According to one member of the Australian Parliament, King Charles III is not the country's monarch, and she sure let him know it. The king had just finished his remarks to Australia's governing body in Canberra on October 21, 2024 when Lidia Thorpe, an aboriginal senator from Victoria, shouted (via SBS News): "You are not our king! You are not sovereign! You are not our king! You are not sovereign! Give us our land back, give us what you stole from us!"

Thorpe was soon removed from the chamber, but even as she was being escorted out, she continued shouting "You are not our king!" and "This is not your land." According to the BBC, the senator has long been an advocate for a treaty between Australia and its First Nations people, like the one New Zealand has. The BBC notes, "Many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people emphasize that they never ceded their sovereignty or land to the Crown." At least one other Aboriginal leader, Aunty Violet Sheridan, criticized Thorpe's protest, calling it "disrespectful," and adding, "She does not speak for me."