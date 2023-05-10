How Prince George's Relatable Fear Convinced King Charles To Buck Coronation Tradition

King Charles' 2023 coronation vastly differed from Queen Elizabeth's 1953 ceremony. During preparations for the event, Charles made it clear that he wanted to keep things straightforward. Charles sized down the guest list and ensured that his wife, Queen Camilla, was crowned in the coronation. Charles also included his grandson, Prince George, in this historical moment. At 9 years old, George is the oldest child of Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales. Although his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, also attended the coronation, George was the only one with an official role.

George, the second line to the throne, received the duty of being a Page of Honor to his grandfather. Before this decision, heirs to the monarch were not involved in coronations; they watched the event and nothing else. Speaking about George's role in the coronation, a spokesperson for Prince William and Princess Catherine told People, "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."

George was joined by three other pages: Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay, and Master Ralph Tollemache. However, having a grandfather as king comes with certain perks. Per George's request, Charles reportedly made some changes to the pages' traditional outfits.