Lauren LaVera may not be a household name — yet — but to horror fans, she's emerging as the genre's next big star. That's due to her incendiary performance as "final girl" Sienna Shaw in the surprise horror hit "Terrifier 2," who battles a circus-costumed maniac known as Art the Clown. Reviews for "Terrifier 2" were through the roof and were even better for LaVera's return in the highly anticipated sequel "Terrifier 3," which has fans referring to her by the coveted sobriquet "scream queen" — a rare horror honor held by the likes of "Halloween" star Jamie Lee Curtis and B-movie slasher-movie legend Linnea Quigley, known for such films as "Return of the Living Dead" and "Night of the Demons."

"Even being called a 'final girl' is such an honor to me, but scream queen is something I never thought I would attain," LaVera marveled in an interview with Deadline. "I think it's pretty badass ... I know certain people might have different opinions about that title, but I think it's pretty cool ... I love the title, and I would love to continue to have that title in the future."

This talented actor scared up more fans with "Terrifier 3," and her career's been getting hotter since. However, even her most ardent fans may not know all the fascinating twists and turns that have led her there. To find out more about her amazing journey, keep on reading to experience the stunning transformation of Lauren LaVera.

