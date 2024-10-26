The History Behind Kim Kardashian's Work In Criminal Justice Reform

There's no doubt about it: fame opens doors. Achieving celebrity status brings opportunities and privileges that are hard to imagine as an everyday person, including the chance to spearhead positive changes in society. Not all celebrities take the time to give back, but those who do truly make a difference in people's lives. For example, although you may not immediately associate Kim Kardashian with the criminal justice world, the reality star has undergone a stunning transformation by using her platform to advocate for justice system reforms.

Kardashian explained the passion that drove her into this surprising role to Vogue in 2019: "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it." In October 2024, she penned a heartfelt essay in support of two of the most notorious criminals in California history: Erik and Lyle Menendez. The brothers' controversial conviction has been hotly debated for decades, and their fight for a new trial gained renewed traction when the Los Angeles District Attorney agreed to review their case in late 2024.

Like many others, Kardashian asserts in her essay (via NBC News) that the brothers deserve a chance at freedom: "We owe it to those little boys who lost their childhoods, who never had a chance to be heard, helped or saved." However, this essay is just one chapter in Kardashian's criminal justice reform story. Here, we'll break down all the history of her work in this important field.

