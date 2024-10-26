The Sweet Way Reba McEntire Describes Her Relationship With Rex Linn
Reba McEntire's relationship history includes two ex-husbands: Charlie Battles and Narvel Blackstock. She found new love with her boyfriend Rex Linn in 2020, although they'd known each other for about 30 years prior to that. Linn had a small part in one of the country icon's movies, which he told The List about in an exclusive interview surrounding working with McEntire. The "Does He Love You" hitmaker has also been open about her relationship with Linn. In an Us Weekly interview from October 2024, McEntire gushed, "I have a love of my life, Rex Linn."
According to the actor, she and Linn bring out the best in each other. "I think we have made each other better," McEntire opined. "Rex brings out the little girl in me and I have fun. I'm dorky, I'm goofy. He is too. We love to laugh, and we love each other." Watching TV is one of the couple's favorite pastimes, although Linn does it from an actor's perspective to improve his craft while his lady does it just for fun. As for their secret to success in their relationship: "I have his back, and he has mine. That's very important. I feel very safe with Rex." But will they ever take it to the next level?
What has McEntire said about marrying Linn?
Reba McEntire sparked engagement rumors while filming "The Voice" in December 2023, since she donned a massive diamond ring. It was not an engagement ring, however, and the country star subsequently confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she and Rex Linn had no plans to get married in the immediate future. However, McEntire hasn't dismissed the notion entirely. In a November 2023 interview with Taste of Country, the "Somebody Should Leave" singer detailed her perspective on what makes for a strong relationship. "I told him if he wanted to get married that's up to him totally," the "Malibu Country" actor disclosed. "He doesn't seem pressured one way or the other."
McEntire also mentioned how she and Linn have such a good time with each other no matter what they're doing — including when they embark on trips together. As she reasoned, "Now, if you can do a road trip with a person and not get in an argument and still like each other when you get to your destination, that's a pretty good partnership right there." The country icon also briefly spoke about the possibility of getting married to Linn in her 2024 Us Weekly interview too. She once more acknowledged that she would only discuss tying the knot if Linn wanted. However, McEntire seems to be in no rush to change the way things are. As she noted, "I love our relationship 100 percent."