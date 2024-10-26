The Sweet Way Reba McEntire Describes Her Relationship With Rex Linn

Reba McEntire's relationship history includes two ex-husbands: Charlie Battles and Narvel Blackstock. She found new love with her boyfriend Rex Linn in 2020, although they'd known each other for about 30 years prior to that. Linn had a small part in one of the country icon's movies, which he told The List about in an exclusive interview surrounding working with McEntire. The "Does He Love You" hitmaker has also been open about her relationship with Linn. In an Us Weekly interview from October 2024, McEntire gushed, "I have a love of my life, Rex Linn."

According to the actor, she and Linn bring out the best in each other. "I think we have made each other better," McEntire opined. "Rex brings out the little girl in me and I have fun. I'm dorky, I'm goofy. He is too. We love to laugh, and we love each other." Watching TV is one of the couple's favorite pastimes, although Linn does it from an actor's perspective to improve his craft while his lady does it just for fun. As for their secret to success in their relationship: "I have his back, and he has mine. That's very important. I feel very safe with Rex." But will they ever take it to the next level?