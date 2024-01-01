Why Reba McEntire Sparked Engagement Rumors On The Voice

McEntire knew that her new accessory would cause some buzz. She told DiLaura she wanted to wear something that would stir up conversation without the "Fancy" singer having to say a word. The ET interviewer then brought up her own upcoming nuptials. "You know I'm planning a wedding... am I still the only one planning a wedding?" inquired DiLaura. McEntire jovially responded, "Yes, you are." The news that McEntire won't be walking down the aisle anytime soon may disappoint some fans of the country singer, especially those who have been following the couple's relationship since its very interesting beginnings.

In 1991, McEntire and Linn met on the set of "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw." They became friends and saw each other throughout the years. However, things didn't turn romantic until 2020. While appearing on"Young Sheldon," they decided to go out to dinner, and the rest, as they say, is history. They've "been inseparable ever since," McEntire proclaimed on "Watch What Happens Live." A look at their social media activity confirms this. They often share photos as they hang out, go on dates, and take vacations together.

Though McEntire is very much in love, she's in no rush to tie the knot. The ball is firmly in Linn's court. Speaking with Taste of Country, the "Fancy" singer shared that Linn decides if they marry in the end. "I told him if he wanted to get married, that's up to him totally. He doesn't seem pressured one way or the other. We get along so well. We have fun," she explained.