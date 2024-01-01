Why Reba McEntire Sparked Engagement Rumors On The Voice
Reba McEntire is blissfully in love with her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The happy couple have been dating for years but still seem very much in the honeymoon phase. They often talk about their mutual admiration for one another and share glimpses into their private life. "He's a very supportive man, I love him with all my heart," gushed the singer to People.
The pair obviously doesn't need expensive dates or elaborate trips to have fun. They enjoy simple things such as self-care days and fried food. Linn often pampers his girlfriend with a drink, back rubs, and conversations when she returns home. On "The Jennifer Hudson Show," McEntire shared a sweet and funny story about their first date that highlighted her love of golden delicious potato treats: McEntire's enthusiasm for tater tots inspired Linn to nickname her Tater Tot. She calls him Sugar Tot. They're "The Tots."
Naturally, the next stage in their relationship might be marriage. So, it makes sense that Entertainment Tonight's Cassie DiLaura asked McEntire about a diamond ring she wore on her ring finger during a red carpet appearance for the premiere of "The Voice." However, McEntire responded that she "just found" the ring, implying that there are no wedding bells on the cards just yet.
Linn and McEntire Met Decades Before Dating
McEntire knew that her new accessory would cause some buzz. She told DiLaura she wanted to wear something that would stir up conversation without the "Fancy" singer having to say a word. The ET interviewer then brought up her own upcoming nuptials. "You know I'm planning a wedding... am I still the only one planning a wedding?" inquired DiLaura. McEntire jovially responded, "Yes, you are." The news that McEntire won't be walking down the aisle anytime soon may disappoint some fans of the country singer, especially those who have been following the couple's relationship since its very interesting beginnings.
In 1991, McEntire and Linn met on the set of "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw." They became friends and saw each other throughout the years. However, things didn't turn romantic until 2020. While appearing on"Young Sheldon," they decided to go out to dinner, and the rest, as they say, is history. They've "been inseparable ever since," McEntire proclaimed on "Watch What Happens Live." A look at their social media activity confirms this. They often share photos as they hang out, go on dates, and take vacations together.
Though McEntire is very much in love, she's in no rush to tie the knot. The ball is firmly in Linn's court. Speaking with Taste of Country, the "Fancy" singer shared that Linn decides if they marry in the end. "I told him if he wanted to get married, that's up to him totally. He doesn't seem pressured one way or the other. We get along so well. We have fun," she explained.
McEntire has been married twice before
On "Watch What Happens Live," the Grammy winner admitted that the couple talked through Linn being an unwed man for decades. However, McEntire understands the stress and pressure that comes with that level of commitment. She married her first husband, Charlie Battles, in 1976. Their marriage officially ended in 1987. McEntire met Battles, a competitive steer wrestling champion, when she was still a teenager.
Battles was 10 years older and married when they met in the rodeo scene. He eventually divorced his first wife and began romancing McEntire. In her memoir, "Reba: My Story," she detailed how Battle's "domineering nature" eventually led to their divorce. He became hostile as she rose to stardom. Battles also made McEntire's work life difficult. She married her second husband, Narvel Blackstock, in 1989. They met in 1980 when Blackstock was the steel guitarist in McEntire's band. Their work relationship grew into friendship, which later developed into romance. Blackstock eventually became her manager.
The former power couple had one son together, Shelby Blackstock. McEntire was also the stepmom to Blackstock's three children, one of whom is Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Blackstock and McEntire divorced in 2015. She didn't want to end their marriage but told "CMT All Access" that she wanted everyone to be happy, so she "just thought it was the best thing to take my marbles and go play somewhere else." Blackstock and McEntire still work together.