GBBO's Prue Leith Once Had An Awkward Encounter With Queen Elizabeth

When it comes to quintessentially British specialties, few rival the charm of a cup of tea. With its simplest variation requiring just two ingredients — a teabag and hot water — you're probably thinking that it would be impossible to get wrong. But even "Great British Bake Off" judge Prue Leith managed to brew up a storm during a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II. On Instagram, she revealed that the late monarch once toured a building that Leith was catering for. To prepare, the Michelin-starred chef called the palace beforehand for strict instructions, explaining, "I thought, if I know how she likes the tea, I'll be able to produce a good one." But her attempt was stonewalled, with Leith admitting, "The equerry would not tell me. You'd think it was a state secret!" In fact, she was instructed simply to present it on a silver tray accompanied by lemon.

At the event, the queen wanted black tea. So, "I thought, 'all right, I know how to do this.'" The "GBBO" judge put a lemon slice into the cup, but as she poured the water, the queen requested, "No lemon, thanks." Without a second cup, Leith reasoned, "I can hardly flick it onto the floor, so I put it down ... [and] the lemon, which has now been soused in tea, spread this brown stain all over the tray cloth." The celebrated chef kept calm and carried on, but unfortunately, "I topped it up with hot water, because I thought, well, people who like black tea usually like it weak." But Her Majesty interjected again, wanting it strong.