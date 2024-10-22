Tamera Mowry-Housley Tells Us Who Her Kids Would Love To Star As Her Next Hallmark Holiday Romance

Tamera Mowry-Housley says that acting as a mom on-screen comes naturally to her now that she has kids of her own. "I always draw from my personal life as an actress. That's what we're supposed to do," the Hallmark star tells The List. Her method when it comes to playing "mom" is to always bond with her young co-stars, whether that be lunch or grabbing pastries. She did that with her "Scouting for Christmas" daughter, Audrey Wise Alvarez, saying, "I got to just sit there and talk with her. And we got to connect. And it was beautiful to see her just get more comfortable as we shot the film."

Their beautiful bond was hard to let go of, especially for Alvarez, who Mowry-Housley said cried on the last day of shooting. "She lives in Vancouver. I live in Napa," Mowry-Housley explained. "She was like, 'I don't want to leave the show.'" But her on-screen mom ensured her that it wouldn't be the last time they spoke, as Mowry-Housley always makes an effort to stay in touch with the kids she acts with on set. "I always talk to the moms of the kids that I play moms to. I'm like, 'I'll be her auntie for life. Don't worry. I'll always be there,'" she said. Like her promise to Alvarez, Mowry-Housley says she's stayed very connected with many of her former co-stars, getting to watching them grow up (including Gabriel Jacob-Cross in "A Christmas Miracle" and Isabel Birch in "Inventing the Christmas Prince"). "They will always be my babies," said Mowry-Housley.

