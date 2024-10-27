Prince Harry Has An Outdoorsy New Hobby Thanks To Meghan Markle

The new hobby certainly makes a lot of sense given the reports about Prince Harry's life in California with Meghan Markle and their two children. The celebrity couple settled in Montecito, California, which has some fantastic surf breaks. Kelly Slater also lives nearby, so maybe we'll see the two of them catching waves together out in the Pacific Ocean someday. It could also be a good hobby for the Sussexes' reported new vacation home in Portugal, which would also place them close to some scenic surf spots.

Harry definitely sees sports and being active as more than just playing games; for the prince and so many others, it's a vital part of their mental wellbeing. While we haven't seen him on a surfboard much before, both Harry and Meghan have supported surfing in different ways over the years, typically for its positive mental benefits. During their royal tours, the couple spent time with surfing nonprofits that promote the sport as a way to help with mental health, including OneWave in Australia and Waves for Change in South Africa.

Even for their wedding, Meghan and Harry suggested that people donate money to various charities instead of sending presents. One of those charities was Surfers Against Sewage, a UK organization that advocates for protecting the oceans.

