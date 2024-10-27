Why Ben Affleck Regrets His Divorce From Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have remained friendly despite their split, with Affleck describing the end of their 10-year marriage as "the biggest regret my life." In an interview with The New York Times, the A-list actor reports his drinking had spiraled out of control and he is remorseful about the impact on his family.

"Shame is really toxic," Affleck told The New York Times. "There is no positive byproduct of shame. It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing." The pair, who have three children together, announced their divorce in 2015 after Affleck allegedly had an affair with the children's nanny.

"I didn't want to get divorced, I didn't want to be a divorced person, I really didn't want to be a split family with my children," Affleck said in an interview with Good Morning America (via People). "It upset me because it meant I wasn't who I thought I was and that was so painful and so disappointing. In myself."