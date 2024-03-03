A Look Back At Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner's Long Road To Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 10-year marriage ended in 2015, but it took them three years to finalize their divorce. After the couple released a joint statement announcing their split, an insider told People they were looking for a mediator to help ease the complicated process. On the outside, Garner and Affleck didn't seem to have any bad blood because they vacationed with their three kids in the Bahamas a month after their divorce announcement. However, rumors were flying around that Garner and Affleck got divorced because he cheated on her with their nanny, Christine Ouzounian.

A source close to Ouzounian told People that their supposed affair had started shortly after her hiring. They added that while she was falling head over heels for the "Gone Girl" actor, the relationship was purely physical for him. Meanwhile, an Affleck source flat-out denied their claims and stressed that he maintained a professional relationship with her. As for Garner, she told Vanity Fair in 2016 that their marriage didn't end because of Ouzounian and revealed that she wasn't aware of the alleged affair until after their split.

She also had some high praise for her ex-husband, saying, "He's the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He's the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He's just a complicated guy." The "13 Going On 30" star added that they still relied on each other for emotional support as they navigated the divorce because no one else understood the situation as they did.