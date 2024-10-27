Dolly Parton's Spicy Take On Her Husband's Feelings About Jennifer Aniston
Dolly Parton and Jennifer Aniston are both legends in their fields; Parton in country music and Aniston in Hollywood. The two powerhouse women came together to work on the 2018 movie "Dumplin'." The two even sang together on a song for the movie.
But that wasn't the collaboration between the two women that Parton's husband Carl Thomas Dean has reportedly dreamed about. Parton told the NSFW story to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to discuss her Netflix movie with Aniston. "My husband is crazy about her," Parton said. So far, pretty relatable. But then she went on to say, "I think he kind of fantasizes like a threesome with us." We knew that Fallon and Parton had a close relationship, but that's quite the announcement to make on TV.
But then she took it even further. Parton laughed and explained why she was very much not worried about her husband doing anything when it came to actually living out those fantasies. "I think he can't even get it out to pee, much less get it up for three," she joked. OK, that we really didn't see that coming!
People found Dolly Parton's honesty to be hilarious
The audience and Jimmy Fallon predictably lost their minds with laughter at Dolly Parton's unexpected confession about her husband; Fallon even fell off his chair. Parton herself laughed at their reactions and said, "He's going to kill me for saying that." It was definitely a stand out moment, and it wasn't just the people in the studio who loved Parton for being so candid and hilarious.
After the show, one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): "I laughed so hard. God is good!! Hope your husband wasn't watching!!!!" Another wrote: "when Jimmy falls to the floor in laughter, ya know it is good medicine! Best show of 2018!"
The two women are set to be working together again; perhaps stoking the fantasy flames for Parton's husband? Aniston's production company is planning to remake Parton's iconic hit movie "9 to 5." But considering what Parton told Fallon, it doesn't seem like we'll be getting any kind of "Jolene" moment with Aniston — no man being stolen here!