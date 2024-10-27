Dolly Parton's Spicy Take On Her Husband's Feelings About Jennifer Aniston

Dolly Parton and Jennifer Aniston are both legends in their fields; Parton in country music and Aniston in Hollywood. The two powerhouse women came together to work on the 2018 movie "Dumplin'." The two even sang together on a song for the movie.

But that wasn't the collaboration between the two women that Parton's husband Carl Thomas Dean has reportedly dreamed about. Parton told the NSFW story to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to discuss her Netflix movie with Aniston. "My husband is crazy about her," Parton said. So far, pretty relatable. But then she went on to say, "I think he kind of fantasizes like a threesome with us." We knew that Fallon and Parton had a close relationship, but that's quite the announcement to make on TV.

But then she took it even further. Parton laughed and explained why she was very much not worried about her husband doing anything when it came to actually living out those fantasies. "I think he can't even get it out to pee, much less get it up for three," she joked. OK, that we really didn't see that coming!

