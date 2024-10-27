The Type Of Shoe Kate Middleton Would Never Wear Around Queen Elizabeth
When thinking of the fashion of the royal family, your mind may wander to the late Princess Diana's stunning revenge dress. Their day-to-day fashions are more understated than that iconic black gown, but the British royal family does have a dress code. Catherine, Princess of Wales reportedly followed a shoe rule based on the late Queen Elizabeth II's preferences — Kate would not wear wedges around the monarch.
"The Queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes," an insider told Vanity Fair's Royal Watch column in 2015, penned by Katie Nicholl. The source continued, "She really doesn't like them and it's well known among the women in the family." Nicholl also reported that Alice Bow insoles, crafted of Italian leather and made in Britain, were a favorite of Kate's.
Despite the queen's opinion, Kate didn't abandon wedges completely and still wore them other times for engagements or outings. The Kate Middleton Style Blog shared a list of wedges the princess has been seen in, such as pairs from the Stuart Weitzman and Monsoon Fleur brands.
What are some of Kate's favorite shoes to wear?
When Catherine, Princess of Wales isn't wearing wedges, she has an extensive shoe collection of other styles she gravitates to. One brand she loves is Jimmy Choo, especially their Romy variation. In 2022, the creative director of Jimmy Choo, Sandra Choi, told Vogue U.K.: "The Romy heels have become her trusted friend. Their poised elegance, refined glamour and versatility provides a style that you can be confident in." The List has major heart eyes for Kate and her Jimmy Choos, but what about on occasions where she wants to don more casual footwear?
Kate's sneaker collection includes shoes from Superga, Veja, Nike, and New Balance, amongst others. Erin Fitzpatrick from Who What Wear posted a TikTok in April 2023 about Kate's style and pointed out that she doesn't wear designer brands for that particular accessory. "Veja is her most expensive sneaker brand that she wears, but I don't really consider them designer in the realm of Alexander McQueen, Gucci, Chanel, etc.," Fitzpatrick said.
