Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony's Marriage Was Messier Than Anyone Realized

Amid their divorce due to "irreconcilable differences," Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony worked to get along and keep the reasons for their separation low-key for the sake of their twin children, Emme and Max. However, they couldn't prevent some of the more controversial aspects of their cohabitation from coming to light, proving that their marriage was messier than anyone realized.

Although a look inside Lopez and Anthony's relationship reveals they seemingly enjoyed a long honeymoon period, according to the Daily Mail, the couple reached their first breaking point in 2008, when Lopez's mother moved into the mansion Lopez and Anthony shared on Long Island at that time to help care for the couple's twins. As filmmaker Ed Meyer, an associate of Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, made clear in the same report, Lopez also became upset with Anthony when she found out that he owed millions in unpaid taxes to the state of New York. Likewise, the area in which they established their permanent family home after the twins grew up also became an issue, as Lopez wanted to reside in Los Angeles, while Anthony wanted to remain in New York.

Over the years, Lopez revealed more details about her marriage to Anthony. In a conversation with coach Jay Shetty on "Coach Conversations," Lopez confessed that she didn't feel like she loved herself during their marriage. While she didn't name Anthony specifically, she did mention that early on in her late 30s, when she went to therapy after her breakup, the concept of loving herself started to make sense and made Lopez realize she hadn't felt that way up until then.