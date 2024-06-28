What Marc Anthony's Relationship With His & Jennifer Lopez's Kids Is Really Like

Jennifer Lopez completely snubbed her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, on Father's Day 2024. As noted by InStyle, she celebrated the occasion by only sharing a photo of her husband, Ben Affleck, on Instagram Stories and captioning it: "Our Hero." This naturally caused many to wonder if Anthony had any kind of relationship with Emme and Max Muñiz, the twins he shares with the "On The Floor" songstress. It's worth noting that Lopez and Anthony were awarded joint custody of their children in the former couple's 2014 divorce settlement. The agreement detailed that the kids would spend most of their time with their mom, while their dad could have them for a week monthly.

Ultimately, though, Anthony sadly couldn't be a strong enough father figure because of his demanding career. Speaking on CBS' "Sunday Mornings," in 2016, the singer confessed that he regretted how his work had caused him to miss several special moments in his children's lives, admitting, "What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad, and, you know, witnessed every second of everything."

He continued, "So it's the one thing that just tugs at me [...] That's the biggest sacrifice. And you sort of start to wonder, was it all worth it?" Meanwhile, during Lopez's 2023 appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark," she shared that growing up, she preferred her dad over her mom. However, once the pop star saw her kids vying for their own father's attention, she empathized with her mother all too well.

