Whatever Happened To The Actor Who Played Lana Lang On Smallville?

Back in the early 2000s, Kristin Kreuk seemed to be absolutely everywhere. As the star of The CW's Superman series "Smallville," she became a teen icon in 2001. For six years, she seemed to be in every teen magazine and on every teen's TV screen. After leaving the show in 2007, Kreuk continued acting — but we haven't seen as much of her since she left "Smallville" behind.

Although Kreuk's career has taken her somewhat away from the super stardom, it seems that that's the way Kreuk likes it. "It was a fantastic experience and I loved doing ['Smallville']," she said in a 2011 interview. "I miss certain people in the show, but I don't miss doing it." Instead, she said she was focusing on "trying to find something I'm passionate about."

So, did she manage to find a project that she could get passionate about? And what has the Canadian actor been up to for the past two decades?