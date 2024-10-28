What Lea Michele's Longtime Pal Has To Say About The Rumors She Can't Read

Rumors surrounding Lea Michele's supposed illiteracy reach back to 2017, when her late "Glee" co-star Naya Rivera's memoir was read on an episode of the "One More Thing" podcast (via Out), disclosing an instance in which Michele had refused to improvise her memorized lines. Michele has come to her own defense on the subject, telling The New York Times in September 2022 that the proof of her literacy lies in the hard work she put into her performance as a "Glee" cast member. "I went to 'Glee' every single day," Michele said. "I knew my lines every single day. And then there's a rumor online that I can't read or write? It's sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn't be the case."

However, observers have both jokingly and seriously put her claims under scrutiny, given she hadn't willingly provided physical proof. "I love the rumor that Lea Michele can't read because literally all she has to do to disprove it is, you know, read something," comedian Andrew Nadeau said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "But instead she goes, 'It's insane! If I couldn't read would I be able to ice skate like this? If I couldn't read, why do I own so many candelabras?'" In the post's comments, Nadeau acknowledged Michele could read, while still criticizing the evidence she provided. "Like obviously she can read, but nothing has made a stronger case for her not being able to than her explaining she can," he said in one comment. Michele eventually provided her own solid proof when she read the children's story "Rosie Revere, Engineer" in a video for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline Online series in 2022.

