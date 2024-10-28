Scandalous Country Music Romances That Have Been Plagued By Cheating Rumors

Country singer LeAnn Rimes and actor Eddie Cibrian first met as they were working on the 2009 Lifetime TV movie "Northern Lights." They were both married to other people at the time — Rimes to Dean Sheremet and Cibrian to Brandi Glanville. When the two first faced gossip about whether they'd gotten together on set or in the days after filming, there were denials of any affair. But they continued to face accusations of cheating. And as it turns out, those accusations weren't just rumors. After they'd both separated from their spouses, they talked about having cheated.

In 2010, Rimes told People about it, saying: "I did one of the most selfish things that I possibly could do, in hurting someone else. I take responsibility for everything I've done. I hate that people got hurt, but I don't regret the outcome. [...] I never once thought what I was doing was okay."

The two ended up getting married in 2011, and the relationship between Rimes and Cibrian is still going strong. Glanville wrote about her experience being cheated on for The Sun in 2021. She talked about being jealous of him while they were married and having her suspicions about his infidelity. It was seeing a magazine cover with Rimes and Cibrian kissing that confirmed her concerns. "It was devastating," I went straight home, passed out in my closet, cried and cried. He tried to convince me it wasn't real but I knew it was over." Glanville has also accused Cibrian of having cheated on her with Piper Perabo in 2005, which he's denied.

