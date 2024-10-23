Prince Harry Drops Subtle Hint He May Be Ready To Mend Fences With Royal Family

It's no secret that the myriad startling revelations in Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's memoir, "Spare," worsened his rift with the royal family. Since then, many folks have come to believe that a reconciliation between Harry and William, Prince of Wales could benefit the monarchy. And, even Harry, himself, has been clear that he wants a reconciliation with his brother and his father, King Charles III. Now, Harry's latest move, albeit subtle, seems to speak volumes about his feelings toward his estranged family.

"Spare" hit the stands in January 2023, and on October 22, 2024, the paperback version became available in the United States. On October 24, the paperback edition will hit shelves in the United Kingdom. Interestingly, though, Harry chose not to add anything new to the new edition. Since it's common for authors to add new content to their book for its paperback version, it certainly wouldn't have been unusual for Harry to take this opportunity to add a new chapter to "Spare." Instead, though, he left the book just as it was, and in doing so, he chose against adding any new fuel to the fire of the royal family feud.