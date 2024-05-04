How A William And Harry Reconciliation Could Benefit The Monarchy
The royal family is currently facing its biggest crisis in modern history. When King Charles III first started entertaining the idea of a slimmed-down monarchy, it might've seemed like a good idea. It would make taxpayers happier — and everyone would finally fit on the palace balcony. But what Charles probably did not take into account was the possible consequences should he find himself unable to fulfill his royal duties for an extended period of time. Even Princess Anne, one of the hardest-working members of the royal family, voiced her skepticism during an interview with CBC. "It doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing, I would say," she said.
With both Charles and Princess Catherine down for the count thanks to their cancer diagnoses, the monarchy is suddenly in dire need of more working members. The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle-shaped hole in the family is more glaring than ever. Having them around right about now would be quite handy, but all signs point to Harry having no plans to return as a working member of the family. Harry and his brother, Prince William, are still estranged, although many are hoping that the two will finally kiss and make up so things can go back to normal — and right now would be a good time. If the two brothers can finally bury the hatchet, Harry might be able to help William out during this tumultuous time for the monarchy.
If they made amends, Prince Harry and Prince William 'could bolster the monarchy'
According to experts, the British monarchy is in trouble. Prince William is currently the only working member of the royal family who isn't technically at retirement age. But we could have had three young members of the monarchy picking up the slack in King Charles III and Princess Catherine's absences, had Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to stay in the U.K. Alas, they are across the pond in sunny Montecito, California. But royal author Clive Irving says it's about time Harry and William man up and broker some peace for the monarchy's sake. "[It will] help forge a fraternal reconciliation that, as well as harmonizing family relations, could bolster the monarchy as its most fragile modern moment," he wrote in a piece for The Daily Beast.
It appears that Harry has at least made an effort to reconnect amid his years-long feud with William. Harry reportedly contacted his older brother after he found out about Catherine's diagnosis. That's a step in the right direction, and if William knows what's good for him, Irving says he'll accept the olive branch. "William is going to need all the help he can get," he said. "A reconciliation of the Sussexes and the Waleses would be a truly historic healing moment and a refreshing sign, at last, of maturity and, not the least, of a required durability in the House of Windsor."
Harry could help William out while Catherine and Charles undergo cancer treatment
While Prince William initially took some time off to support Princess Catherine and the pair's kids when she first underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024, he had to return to his full-time duties eventually, thanks to his father, King Charles III, also being down for the count. William soon found himself having to step in for both Catherine and Charles while also navigating his wife's chemotherapy.
In a March 2024 piece for The Daily Beast, royal author Clive Irving explained that William found himself in a pretty dire situation. Irving predicted that the media hysteria that surrounded Catherine's whereabouts shortly before she announced her cancer diagnosis was but a small taste of the troubles to come for the future king. "There are serious issues that cannot be avoided," Irving explained, referring to the uncertainty regarding Charles and Catherine's diagnoses and recovery time. It's a lot for one person to deal with. But if William and Harry put their differences aside and reconciled, the pressure on William could be eased considerably. As Irving put it, "William and Harry are the future, not the past." Having Harry return to help William in his time of need could prove invaluable to the firm. "They could together be the new face of a resolute monarchy, not the splintered force from the old bickering family of the past," Irving mused.
Prince Harry and Meghan could provide the perfect distraction during this challenging time
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had still been working members of the royal family, the great global frenzy surrounding Princess Catherine's health and whereabouts could arguably have been avoided. Why? Because the British press was as obsessed with the Sussexes as it was with Catherine during her absence. Had Harry and Meghan been around during this time, they could have provided the perfect distraction — and we're not the only ones who think so.
"The royals could use Harry and Meghan right about now," Vogue declared. Vogue's contributing editor, Michelle Ruiz, who authored the piece, pointed out that the palace's lack of effort to keep Harry and Meghan in its midst when they made plans to step back from their royal duties speaks of a lack of foresight that's now catching up to it at breakneck speed. "The monarchy is so slender, it's two illnesses away from being a one-man show," Ruiz wrote. She's not wrong.
Harry and Meghan, along with their two young children, could have diverted the public's attention from the current royal conundrum. "If [Harry] and Meghan had stayed in Britain and stuck with their jobs, they could be very vital players right now," royal author Catherine Mayer told People. "They desperately need [Harry], and nobody could have foreseen the set of circumstances that would expose that so dramatically." Touché.
The Duchess of Sussex can make the monarchy more appealing to the Commonwealth countries
Should Prince Harry and Prince William finally put their differences aside, Meghan Markle's renewed involvement in the monarchy could only serve to make it stronger — and more down to earth. The royal family's past attempts to be relatable have often backfired, but Meghan can be their secret weapon, so to speak.
Shortly before Harry and Meghan got married in 2018, there was plenty of chatter about how she could renew the monarchy's relevance in its remaining realms. "The fact she is biracial will have enormous appeal to many in the Commonwealth who have previously viewed the royal family as remote," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express. "There are 16 monarchies in the Commonwealth and they are far more likely to stay with the crown if the institution is outward-looking and contemporary," he added.
Additionally, Meghan and Harry were very popular among the people of the Commonwealth when they embarked on their first royal tour. In fact, the press and royal experts alike could not praise the couple enough. Meghan wowed everyone with her work ethic, including her decision to continue with the tour despite being pregnant at the time. Fitzwilliams told Express that Meghan and Harry evoked unique enthusiasm from the people, especially youths. This appeal would be invaluable for the monarchy during this tumultuous time.
Prince Harry could finally mend his relationship with the King of England
If Prince Harry and William reconciled, it could also mean that Harry and King Charles III's years-long feud could finally be resolved. Harry has already shown a willingness to reconnect with his father when he jetted to the U.K. after Charles announced his cancer diagnosis. "I'm sure [the meeting] was emotionally draining for both of them, but it was a step in the right direction. It was a positive move," a palace insider told People. But it's hard to properly mend fences when you and your family live in different countries, and even though Charles met with Harry, William gave his brother an ice-cold shoulder. Royal commentator Robert Jobson told The Sun, "It's a clear message there: 'You're certainly not forgiven and you've certainly done a lot of damage.'" This came after rumors that Harry was willing to reconcile with his brother.
Reports indicate that Charles is willing to make peace with Harry. Of course, mending their relationship would be much easier if Harry and William would make peace, but apparently Charles is well aware that the chances of the two men burying the hatchet are slim, according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward. "Of course he would like Harry to be the prodigal son and come back and would be much happier if William and Harry were friends again. But he realizes that is just not about to happen," she told People.
It could be good PR for the palace in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan's revelations
Welcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the royal fold would not only beef up the slender monarchy, but it would also be a good PR move. In light of the startling revelations Harry made in his memoir "Spare," not to mention the damaging allegations he and Meghan made during their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, welcoming the couple back to Buckingham Palace would show a sense of maturity. It could also serve to prove that the royals put their money where their mouth is.
Few could forget the shocking claims Harry and Meghan made during their sit-down — especially the one made about a member of the royal family raising concern about what color Prince Archie's skin would be. Not long after, Prince William was asked whether the royal family is racist during a public engagement, as reported by The Guardian. William replied, "We're very much not a racist family."
Harry's claims in "Spare" that William didn't accept Meghan into the family also put the future king in a bad light. Harry said that his brother called Meghan "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive," which was similar to the narrative the media was pushing about the duchess at the time. Many could not help but wonder whether William's dislike of Meghan was because of her race after the allegations made in the interview with Oprah. Making amends with the couple could finally put all these questions and rumors to rest.
Some experts say a reunion is entirely possible between Prince Harry and Prince William
Some royal experts are certain that Princess Catherine and King Charles III's cancer diagnoses are the push Prince Harry and Prince William need to finally end their schism. "A reconciliation with Harry and Meghan is totally possible, 100%," former royal butler Grant Harrold told the New York Post. "I can believe, without any doubt, that Harry will be in touch with Kate and William and offering his help — whether they accept it or not is a very different matter," he said. Harrold even went as far as to share his belief that Harry and Meghan would be willing to return as working royals so long as it is "on their own terms."
Even royal commentator and historian Richard Fitzwilliams seems optimistic. He told the New York Post that welcoming Harry and Meghan back to the royal fold could finally put a stop to the relentless media circus that has ceased to die down since the Sussexes left the United Kingdom in 2020. Additionally, royal author Tom Quinn made a bold claim to the Mirror, saying William and Catherine have asked Harry and his family to pay a visit to the U.K., but Meghan reportedly isn't keen. Fitzwilliams, however, told The Sun that Harry and Meghan may well plan a surprise reunion with the royal family. "The Sussexes do spring surprises. This has happened before, and you never know what might happen in the coming weeks or months," he said.
Other royal experts are skeptical that the brothers will reconcile
While some royal experts are hopeful that a reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William is in the cards, others are skeptical that the two brothers will make up anytime soon. Royal expert Richard Palmer told The Sun that despite signs of Harry and King Charles III's relationship improving, pundits shouldn't expect the same when it comes to William. "There's a big job to be done with William," Palmer said (via Mirror). He went on to explain that he likely wouldn't be interested in having Harry back even on a part-time basis. "I think they [drew] a line in the sand at Sandringham all those years ago," Palmer said.
Royal biographer Robert Lacey echoed Palmer's thoughts. "This is all to do with William's wish to protect the institution of the monarchy, which he feels Harry can't be trusted with," he told People, adding that William would want an apology before he considered letting his brother back into the family. William's friends told The Daily Beast the same thing. "Harry is never going to apologize, at least not while he is married to Meghan, and William is never going to apologize either. So that's that," one friend said. Another revealed just how bad relations between the brothers are. "[William] absolutely f****** hates him," the friend said. "Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can't forgive that breach of trust." Oof!
It pains us to report that these experts and friends could be right, as reports have surfaced claiming that William and Princess Catherine do not want to see Harry when he makes a trip to the U.K. in May for the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary.