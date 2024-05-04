How A William And Harry Reconciliation Could Benefit The Monarchy

The royal family is currently facing its biggest crisis in modern history. When King Charles III first started entertaining the idea of a slimmed-down monarchy, it might've seemed like a good idea. It would make taxpayers happier — and everyone would finally fit on the palace balcony. But what Charles probably did not take into account was the possible consequences should he find himself unable to fulfill his royal duties for an extended period of time. Even Princess Anne, one of the hardest-working members of the royal family, voiced her skepticism during an interview with CBC. "It doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing, I would say," she said.

With both Charles and Princess Catherine down for the count thanks to their cancer diagnoses, the monarchy is suddenly in dire need of more working members. The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle-shaped hole in the family is more glaring than ever. Having them around right about now would be quite handy, but all signs point to Harry having no plans to return as a working member of the family. Harry and his brother, Prince William, are still estranged, although many are hoping that the two will finally kiss and make up so things can go back to normal — and right now would be a good time. If the two brothers can finally bury the hatchet, Harry might be able to help William out during this tumultuous time for the monarchy.