Fox News Host Bret Baier Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Speculation

Bret Baier has been under scrutiny after his most recent interview with presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris. The high profile conversation drew attention for political reasons, but also due to Baier's appearance. "Saturday Night Live" called upon Alec Baldwin to impersonate Baier, quipping, "I'm Bret Baier and to clear the air, yes I do look like someone made a businessman in Minecraft." At first glance, there seems to be something off about Baier's look, which has viewers wondering if he has had plastic surgery.

Advertisement

Back in 2018, Bret Baier debunked these rumors on X (formerly known as Twitter) by posting "Never had any plastic surgery. But thanks for watching." Although the post is from 6 years ago, Baier's eyebrows are the main reason many fans have speculated about his possible cosmetic procedures. One user on X pointed out the similarities between Matt Gaetz and Baier's appearances recently, stating, "They're all starting to look alike." While Gaetz's eyebrows are much higher than Baier's, they both have a similar lift towards the tail end of the eyebrows.