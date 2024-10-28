Fox News Host Bret Baier Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Speculation
Bret Baier has been under scrutiny after his most recent interview with presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris. The high profile conversation drew attention for political reasons, but also due to Baier's appearance. "Saturday Night Live" called upon Alec Baldwin to impersonate Baier, quipping, "I'm Bret Baier and to clear the air, yes I do look like someone made a businessman in Minecraft." At first glance, there seems to be something off about Baier's look, which has viewers wondering if he has had plastic surgery.
Back in 2018, Bret Baier debunked these rumors on X (formerly known as Twitter) by posting "Never had any plastic surgery. But thanks for watching." Although the post is from 6 years ago, Baier's eyebrows are the main reason many fans have speculated about his possible cosmetic procedures. One user on X pointed out the similarities between Matt Gaetz and Baier's appearances recently, stating, "They're all starting to look alike." While Gaetz's eyebrows are much higher than Baier's, they both have a similar lift towards the tail end of the eyebrows.
Bret Baier is no stranger to Botox
Besides Bret Baier's eyebrows, not much has changed about his appearance since then, which makes fans speculate about plastic surgery even more. Fans have suspected that Baier has been using Botox to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. The laws of gravity and inevitability of aging make it quite impossible for one's face to naturally be frozen in time. While Botox isn't technically considered plastic surgery because it is a non-surgical procedure, too much of the injection can lead to little to no facial movement. While watching Baier on TV, the only parts of his face that move are his eyes and mouth. All other facial expressions by Baier are minimal.
Bret Baier's wife, Amy Baier, has also been subject to plastic surgery rumors. Amy Baier typically keeps a lower profile than Bret, but fans are quick to note her appearance. One fan commented on Amy's Instagram, "Cut back on the fillers." It's important to note that there are other ways besides plastic surgery and alternatives to Botox that can change your appearance, however, fans are pretty convinced that Bret chose the simpler route of surgery and injections. Whether Bret Baier has actually received plastic surgery or simply injections is still up for debate.