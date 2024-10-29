The Stunning Transformation Of Beth Behrs

On "2 Broke Girls," Beth Behrs charmed audiences as Caroline Channing, a ditzy rich girl with a heart of gold. In fact, in an interview with The List, Behrs revealed that a lot of the character's traits came directly from her. During one classic episode, Behrs' pratfall was unscripted. "I genuinely tripped in real life," she said. "Fell flat on my face and was trying to grab onto the end [of the dress] like that, and that ended up staying in the show. A lot of my clumsiness as Caroline was really just Beth in front of a live audience."

Behrs is more than just Caroline Channing, however. After a childhood spent idolizing actors like Julie Andrews, Behrs has had a long career in the entertainment industry across several long-running sitcoms, even bouncing around from television to movies. She's also a writer, having worked on several different projects in multiple mediums, and she even lived the classic starving-artist life before getting her big break. "I was sharing a one-bedroom apartment working, seven days a week," she told Rose & Ivy. "I was bartending at a theater and I was also a nanny at the time." Read on to learn more about Beth Behrs' transformation, from a horse-loving girl in rural Virginia to a television star beloved by audiences everywhere.

