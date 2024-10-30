The Strangest Diet Robert Pattinson Has Ever Tried

Body standards can be tough on all of us, and we can only imagine how much more intense this is for folks in the public eye. Even "The Batman," himself, Robert Pattinson, has issues with the expectations Hollywood has for actors' bodies. While Pattinson says he hasn't struggled with his own body image, he calls the pressure Hollywood puts on men to fit the body standard "crazy." Also, he admits that he has fallen prey to needing to meet these expectations before — even resorting to one particularly weird diet.

In a 2023 interview with The Standard, Pattinson explained that he has "basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency." Of course, this includes some diets that definitely don't sound like fun. "I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt," he said, adding, "Apparently it's a cleanse ... you definitely lose weight." Still, we can see why that wasn't sustainable.

While his potato diet may have been the weirdest thing he tried to get lean, he also tried a more popular approach: keto. According to him, "I was like, 'Oh, there's a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?' But I didn't [realize] that you can't have beer as it completely defeats the purpose."

