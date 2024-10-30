The Strangest Diet Robert Pattinson Has Ever Tried
Body standards can be tough on all of us, and we can only imagine how much more intense this is for folks in the public eye. Even "The Batman," himself, Robert Pattinson, has issues with the expectations Hollywood has for actors' bodies. While Pattinson says he hasn't struggled with his own body image, he calls the pressure Hollywood puts on men to fit the body standard "crazy." Also, he admits that he has fallen prey to needing to meet these expectations before — even resorting to one particularly weird diet.
In a 2023 interview with The Standard, Pattinson explained that he has "basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency." Of course, this includes some diets that definitely don't sound like fun. "I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt," he said, adding, "Apparently it's a cleanse ... you definitely lose weight." Still, we can see why that wasn't sustainable.
While his potato diet may have been the weirdest thing he tried to get lean, he also tried a more popular approach: keto. According to him, "I was like, 'Oh, there's a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?' But I didn't [realize] that you can't have beer as it completely defeats the purpose."
The Batman gave Pattinson a diet and exercise plan
While Robert Pattinson has been susceptible to the expectations of diet culture, that doesn't mean that he thinks it's healthy. When it comes to excessive dieting, he told The Standard, "It's very, very easy to fall into that pattern ... it's extraordinarily addictive," adding, "you don't quite [realize] how insidious it is until it's too late."
Despite its challenges, it seems that, as he does with so many things, Pattinson has a good sense of humor about the pressures of body standards. When asked about his workout for "The Batman" in a 2020 GQ interview, Pattinson joked that he was "just barely doing anything." He added, "If you're working out all the time, you're part of the problem." In an interview with MovieMaker two years later, the star clarified that he was joking and that he did, in fact, work out for "The Batman." He claimed that his joke "really came back to haunt me," adding, "I just always think it's really embarrassing to talk about how you're working out."
In addition to the workouts, "The Batman" also gave him structure in his diet, making fad diets a thing of his past. His Batman meal plan? He said, "oatmeal with, like, vanilla protein powder on it," and added that he'd "literally put Tabasco inside a tuna can and just eat it out of the can." Now, that's a diet that's simple, effective, and way better than boiled potatoes.