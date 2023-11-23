How Robert Pattinson Really Felt About Donald Trump Giving Him Dating Advice On Twitter

Receiving unsolicited relationship advice can be unsettling enough on its own — but for Robert Pattinson, who received such guidance on a public social forum from a future President of the United States, the experience was even more bizarre. Let's take a quick trip to October 2012, when a not-yet presidential Donald Trump tweeted his support for the "Twilight" actor — and disdain for his vampire movie co-star.

"Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart," Trump wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!" Trump's tweet referred to the scandal surrounding Stewart's relationship with Pattinson after she was photographed canoodling with Rupert Sanders, the director of "Snow White and the Huntsman," in which Stewart starred.

Once Pattinson's unprompted love guru became the leader of the free world, the "Batman" actor addressed the tweets to Entertainment Weekly in 2017, saying, "It didn't really mean anything. But I guess now I'm sort of thinking, 'Well, I guess that is related to me.' But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? It's kind of interesting, I guess" (via Independent).