How Robert Pattinson Really Felt About Donald Trump Giving Him Dating Advice On Twitter
Receiving unsolicited relationship advice can be unsettling enough on its own — but for Robert Pattinson, who received such guidance on a public social forum from a future President of the United States, the experience was even more bizarre. Let's take a quick trip to October 2012, when a not-yet presidential Donald Trump tweeted his support for the "Twilight" actor — and disdain for his vampire movie co-star.
"Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart," Trump wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!" Trump's tweet referred to the scandal surrounding Stewart's relationship with Pattinson after she was photographed canoodling with Rupert Sanders, the director of "Snow White and the Huntsman," in which Stewart starred.
Once Pattinson's unprompted love guru became the leader of the free world, the "Batman" actor addressed the tweets to Entertainment Weekly in 2017, saying, "It didn't really mean anything. But I guess now I'm sort of thinking, 'Well, I guess that is related to me.' But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? It's kind of interesting, I guess" (via Independent).
Robert Pattinson felt his presidential accolades fell short compared to others
While speaking with The Sunday Times in 2019, Robert Pattinson gave further insights into his opinion of former President Donald Trump's tweet rampage regarding Pattinson and his prior co-star and girlfriend Kristen Stewart. He described how his close friend and fellow superstar, Katy Perry, has received multiple letters from presidents that she has hung in her bathroom.
"It's so f***ing cool, like five presidents!" Pattinson said. "I got a tweet. That's my equivalent. She gets five presidential letters. I get relationship advice in a tweet" (via Elle). Of course, in Pattison's defense — or maybe Trump's? — there were a lot of tweets. The day after Trump tweeted that Stewart "cheated like a dog," he continued his tirade against the "Twilight" power couple, adding, "She will cheat again — 100 certain — am I ever wrong?"
Trump's pro-Pattinson, anti-Stewart tweets continued for the next several weeks, with the future president even inviting the Edward Cullen actor to the Miss Universe 2012 pageant. In a video by Hollywood Life, Trump took a break from dogging Stewart to wish her a happy birthday while his wife, Melania Trump, silently smiled by his side. For her part, Stewart used a different, highly publicized platform to address Trump's staunch opinions against her.
Kristen Stewart responded to Donald Trump's tweets on live television
Much to former President Donald Trump's chagrin, "Twilight" stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart did get back together after their infamous cheating scandal. The broody couple continued to date for several months before finally splitting for good in May 2013 after dating for three years. Four years later, in 2017, Stewart used her hosting gig on a 2013 "Saturday Night Live" episode as the perfect opportunity to address Trump's former concerns about her.
Stewart began her opening monologue by admitting she was nervous to host because Donald Trump might be watching and "I don't think he likes me that much. Here is how I know. Four years ago, I was dating this guy ... we broke up and got back together, and for some reason, it made Donald Trump go insane. I know what you're thinking: 'That's so crazy! The president tweeted about you once.' No, no, no — the president tweeted about me 11 times. I don't think Donald Trump hated me; I think he's in love with my boyfriend" (via YouTube).
Despite the chokehold all the steamy details about Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson had on the world in the early aughts, both actors have moved on and remained amicable with one another. Pattinson has been in a serious relationship with singer Suki Waterhouse since at least May 2023, and Stewart was proposed to by her girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer, in 2021.