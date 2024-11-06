Why Cher Typically Ends Up In Age-Gap Romances

Cher is truly a timeless beauty, so it's no surprise she has a long list of former lovers. In particular, the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is known for her many age gap relationships, some of which have featured a staggering number of years between Cher and her partner. For example, she and her younger boyfriend Alexander Edwards have a 40-year age gap, putting them several generations apart. Their romance has had plenty of ups and downs, and her many other failed age gap unions may make some wonder why she continues to embrace these kinds of partnerships

However, it appears that Cher's tendency toward dating younger men may have partially arisen out of necessity: in an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Cher revealed that it is challenging to connect with men closer to her age because they are hesitant to make the first move. As she described: "The reason I got with young men is because men my age are older, well, now they're all dead, but before they were always terrified to approach me, and younger men were the only ones [who would]." Regardless of the reason, one thing is for sure: age gap relationships are a long-standing routine in the "Believe" singer's life.