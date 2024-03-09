The Ups And Downs Of Cher's Romance With Alexander Edwards
Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, have been an item since at least November 2022, just one month after their initial meeting at Paris Fashion Week. Though originally hesitant to pursue Edwards, the iconic singer has repeatedly gushed about her boyfriend since they went public, telling People in October 2023, "I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun."
While Cher may be smitten with her new man, their relationship has already experienced some ups and downs. In fact, in May 2023, it was reported that Cher and the music producer had parted ways after just six months together. While neither revealed a reason for their split, it seemed pretty amicable. However, sources informed Radar Online that her sons, Elijah and Chaz, feared that Cher might leave her estimated $360 million fortune to Edwards instead of them.
As an insider divulged, "She's been hell-bent on marrying this guy and is speaking to her lawyers about adjusting her will to make A.E. her sole beneficiary." Even before their breakup, the outlet reported that as early as December 2022, Cher's inner circle was worried about her connection with the much younger man. And yet, these bumps in the road have seemingly not swayed Cher and Edwards from remaining together and even toying with the idea of marriage.
The couple was once rumored to be engaged
Despite major concern from her loved ones, Cher and her considerably younger paramour, Alexander Edwards, sparked engagement rumors in December 2022, shortly before their split. On Christmas Day, Cher shared a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of a stunning diamond ring that Edwards had gifted her with the caption: "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E."
Then, the following month, while attending dinner in Beverly Hills, TMZ photographers swarmed the couple, with one asking, "How's the engagement?" to which Cher replied, "It's doing okay," as she and Edwards were all smiles while walking hand in hand. However, when news of their breakup surfaced, insiders clarified to the outlet that the two were never actually engaged.
A source close to the pair also confirmed this to Us Weekly in May, explaining, "AE and Cher were never engaged, and that ring he got her was just a gift." Rather than dismissing the speculation, Cher and Edwards embraced and even played into it. Whatever caused them to end their relationship was apparently rectified, as the couple was back together by September 2023.
Their age difference may be causing issues
Despite Cher being born in 1946 and Edwards in 1986, the two have managed to make their relationship work thus far. But that doesn't mean things have been smooth sailing with insiders even suggesting to OK! magazine that he "was probably just using her all along to raise his profile" after their initial split. The "Believe" hitmaker also opened up about certain misunderstandings that she and Edwards have had due to the significant generational difference between them.
"Sometimes I'm talking to him, and he has no idea who I'm talking about," she admitted to "Extra," (via The Independent), adding, "He'll look at me and go, 'I wasn't born yet.'" It appears Cher, whose real name is Cherilyn Sarkisian, and the Universal Music Group music executive are still going strong, which is solidified by the fact that they're actively involved in each other's children's lives.
Edwards has introduced Cher to his son, whom he shares with model ex Amber Rose, and also gets along well with Cher's sons, despite feud rumors. The happy couple returned to Paris Fashion Week in February 2024, hanging out at several different events. No matter what happens between them in the future, Cher told People that she wishes to "live in the moment" with her beau.