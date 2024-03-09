The Ups And Downs Of Cher's Romance With Alexander Edwards

Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, have been an item since at least November 2022, just one month after their initial meeting at Paris Fashion Week. Though originally hesitant to pursue Edwards, the iconic singer has repeatedly gushed about her boyfriend since they went public, telling People in October 2023, "I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun."

While Cher may be smitten with her new man, their relationship has already experienced some ups and downs. In fact, in May 2023, it was reported that Cher and the music producer had parted ways after just six months together. While neither revealed a reason for their split, it seemed pretty amicable. However, sources informed Radar Online that her sons, Elijah and Chaz, feared that Cher might leave her estimated $360 million fortune to Edwards instead of them.

As an insider divulged, "She's been hell-bent on marrying this guy and is speaking to her lawyers about adjusting her will to make A.E. her sole beneficiary." Even before their breakup, the outlet reported that as early as December 2022, Cher's inner circle was worried about her connection with the much younger man. And yet, these bumps in the road have seemingly not swayed Cher and Edwards from remaining together and even toying with the idea of marriage.