Christina Hall's Ex Ant Anstead Is Facing Some Major Money Problems
Television presenter and Christina Hall's former husband Ant Anstead has revealed that his car business, Radford Motors, filed for bankruptcy on October 10, 2024. Anstead owns Radford Motors with race car driver Jenson Button. The news comes after Pastor "Pat" Velasco, a colleague of Anstead, sued the motor specialist and Radford Motors' chief financial officer Daniel Bednarski for $2 million, money he alleges was owed to him and never paid.
Anstead is most well-recognized as the host of the British series "For the Love of Cars" and "Wheeler Dealers." In 2023, Anstead was featured on the reality show "Radford Reborn," which documented the Radford Motors co-founder building an ambitious new model. Anstead was married to Hall, star of HGTV's "Christina on the Coast," from 2018 to 2021, and the two share one son, Hudson. Since 2021, Anstead has been in a relationship with Oscar-winning actor Renée Zellweger, who he once revealed he's ready to marry.
In 2023, Anstead spoke to People regarding the risks he was taking at his company. "I knew that we were taking on a monumentally difficult project in an industry that's really tough because we are up against some big brands with some big funding," Anstead said. "We just had to collectively believe in what we were doing."
What did Ant Anstead and Daniel Bednarski reveal about Radford Motors filing for bankruptcy?
In addition to the lawsuit filed by Pastor "Pat" Velasco, partner Roger N. Behle Jr. also alleges that Ant Anstead and Daniel Bednarski were taking money that was supposed to be for certain clients and using the funds for unconnected ventures. Amidst this legal drama, Bednarski released an official statement exclusively to People regarding the news that Radford Motors has filed for bankruptcy. "Radford Motors is going through a Chapter 11 Business restructure that will be implementing strategic changes to strengthen our foundation for the future," the statement reads. "During this process, it's expected that certain ownership transitions will occur, which is an important step in our evolution. We are excited about the road ahead and remain focused on continuing business as usual with renewed energy and purpose."
Anstead also released a statement to Page Six addressing the changes occurring at Radford Motors. "My deep involvement with the company remains unchanged," Anstead stated. "It is unfortunate when you are in a situation where some ownership is not leading with the best intention of the company, but Jenson [Button] and I remain steadfast and like any entrepreneurial start up, we remain loyal to the brand and our clients." While the facts spell out a scandal at the company, Anstead and Bednarski seem to be trying to hold the business together.