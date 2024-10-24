Christina Hall's Ex Ant Anstead Is Facing Some Major Money Problems

Television presenter and Christina Hall's former husband Ant Anstead has revealed that his car business, Radford Motors, filed for bankruptcy on October 10, 2024. Anstead owns Radford Motors with race car driver Jenson Button. The news comes after Pastor "Pat" Velasco, a colleague of Anstead, sued the motor specialist and Radford Motors' chief financial officer Daniel Bednarski for $2 million, money he alleges was owed to him and never paid.

Anstead is most well-recognized as the host of the British series "For the Love of Cars" and "Wheeler Dealers." In 2023, Anstead was featured on the reality show "Radford Reborn," which documented the Radford Motors co-founder building an ambitious new model. Anstead was married to Hall, star of HGTV's "Christina on the Coast," from 2018 to 2021, and the two share one son, Hudson. Since 2021, Anstead has been in a relationship with Oscar-winning actor Renée Zellweger, who he once revealed he's ready to marry.

In 2023, Anstead spoke to People regarding the risks he was taking at his company. "I knew that we were taking on a monumentally difficult project in an industry that's really tough because we are up against some big brands with some big funding," Anstead said. "We just had to collectively believe in what we were doing."

