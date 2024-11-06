Everything We Know About Al Pacino's Major Money Problems

There's no question that Al Pacino has had an incredible film career, acting in dozens of movies over several decades. However, if you assume that his on-screen success has translated into consistent financial success, you'd be wrong; what you don't know about Pacino is that he has faced numerous major money problems over the years, and those problems have even influenced some of his career decisions.

Advertisement

For example, of all the roles Pacino has played, "The Godfather" character Michael Corleone is among his most memorable. Although the star famously turned down a role in Star Wars, he jumped at the chance to reprise Corleone's character for a third time in 1990. Sadly, this decision wasn't based on a desire to see Corleone back on the big screen; Pacino sorely needed income. As the actor explained in his memoir, "Sonny Boy" (via People), he and director Francis Ford Coppola were in the same unfortunate boat: "The choice [to make "The Godfather: Part III"] could not have been easier. I was broke. Francis was broke. We both needed the bread." But how could such a well-known actor end up virtually penniless? Here, we'll break down what we know about Pacino's unfortunate financial history.

Advertisement