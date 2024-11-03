Rachael Ray Confessed To A Questionable Habit In Her Relationship With John Cusimano
While her real-life story may be tragic, a major bright spot through celebrity cook Rachael Ray's years of hardships seemed to have been in her relationship with her husband John M. Cusimano. However, Ray has disclosed one habit that may not seem as healthy for a relationship to some as it does to the former "30-Minute Meals" host: screaming at each other.
Ray first met Cusimano at a birthday celebration held by a friend who previously wanted to play matchmaker for the two. Ray often gushes about Cusimano whenever he comes up in conversation, like when the professional cook was interviewed for her own website in 2020. "John is a musician. He wanted to go to Berklee College of Music and was accepted and he's a terrific musician and he plays 57 different instruments. But he went to law school because his parents told him cautiously that it's better to have a trade," Ray said regarding her husband.
During the interview for The Rachel Ray Show.com, Ray continued to discuss Cusimano, and how grateful she is to be married to him. "Smartest thing I ever did was marry an entertainment lawyer—saved me a bundle," Ray exclaimed. "Entertainment licensing is what John does." While Ray and Cusimano's relationship seems to be successful, Ray revealed that she and her husband engage in regular screaming matches, which is a bit on the controversial side.
How screaming helps Rachael Ray and husband John Cusimano
In October 2024, during the premiere of her podcast "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," Rachael Ray opened up to guest Jenny Mollen about her taboo tactic in working through arguments with her husband John M. Cusimano. "John and I don't calm it down ever," Ray stated. "We have huge screaming matches all the time, but I think that's healthy. I really do." Ray went on to express further how much quiet bothers her, and how she avoids it in her marriage at all costs. "And I don't trust people that are too quiet," Ray added. "Too quiet freaks me out. I prefer that you tell me what you think when you think it and let's just get it all out there."
During the same podcast episode, Ray revealed that after their blowout fights, she and Cusimano rarely have a moment when they actually say sorry to one another. "Eventually I pat him on his a** or he kisses me on the head, and that's just sort of it," the Food Network staple stated. "That's the apology. It's just sort of understood. 'I still like your a**.' 'I still like your head.' It's kind of in that zone." While the couple's method when it comes to resolving disagreements may not seem productive to many, more power to them for finding something that works for them.