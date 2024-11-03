Rachael Ray Confessed To A Questionable Habit In Her Relationship With John Cusimano

While her real-life story may be tragic, a major bright spot through celebrity cook Rachael Ray's years of hardships seemed to have been in her relationship with her husband John M. Cusimano. However, Ray has disclosed one habit that may not seem as healthy for a relationship to some as it does to the former "30-Minute Meals" host: screaming at each other.

Advertisement

Ray first met Cusimano at a birthday celebration held by a friend who previously wanted to play matchmaker for the two. Ray often gushes about Cusimano whenever he comes up in conversation, like when the professional cook was interviewed for her own website in 2020. "John is a musician. He wanted to go to Berklee College of Music and was accepted and he's a terrific musician and he plays 57 different instruments. But he went to law school because his parents told him cautiously that it's better to have a trade," Ray said regarding her husband.

During the interview for The Rachel Ray Show.com, Ray continued to discuss Cusimano, and how grateful she is to be married to him. "Smartest thing I ever did was marry an entertainment lawyer—saved me a bundle," Ray exclaimed. "Entertainment licensing is what John does." While Ray and Cusimano's relationship seems to be successful, Ray revealed that she and her husband engage in regular screaming matches, which is a bit on the controversial side.

Advertisement