Rachael Ray's Tragic Real-Life Story

Rachael Ray is not your average chef. In fact, she's not a chef at all. Ray's success is entirely self-made, so to speak. She never received any formal culinary training, had no idea how to bake, and told People that her husband cooks better than her. And yet, she's managed to turn into a star, with bestselling cookbooks and several Food Network shows. Her goofy, down-to-earth personality has enthralled millions, and yet, others who consider themselves experts in the food industry have ridiculed Ray with abandon.

Renowned chef Anthony Bourdain once called Ray a "freakazoid" and a "bobblehead, while Martha Stewart criticized Ray's approach to cooking, saying it's simply "not good enough for me" (via the The Guardian). As if having prominent names in the industry criticizing her was not enough, Ray also had to deal with a lot of online hate. For instance, there used to be websites and chat boards dedicated to slamming the Food Network star. One of them was called "Rachael Ray Sucks." Ray's response to all of this? Smile and wave, baby. She paid the online haters no mind and said of Stewart, "I'd rather eat Martha's [cooking] than mine, too."

Ray has undergone a stunning transformation since her rise to stardom in the early 2000s, but fame does not protect you from life's hardships, and Ray has found herself in darker valleys of the soul on more than one occasion.