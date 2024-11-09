Pippa Middleton's Most Scandalous Skin-Baring Outfits

Kate Middleton and her younger sister, Pippa Middleton, have a similarly demure fashion sense. However, certain outfits that Pippa has worn out and about over the years showed significantly more skin than the royal-family-approved ensembles that the Princess of Wales typically dons. One example is the above photo from a 2011 charity event, the Boodles Boxing Ball, where Pippa donned a bright red dress with a deep neckline. The Temperley London floor-length gown was made of silk or a similarly slinky material. In addition to the low neck, a bustle of flowers on the waistband accentuated Pippa's figure.

The back of the dress also boasted cutouts formed by a fashion-forward X-shape crossover of the straps. Naturally, though, not everyone was thrilled with the look. As Liz Jones, style director for the Daily Mail, argued, "The dress is completely inappropriate, with no support." Jones felt it wasn't designed well for cleavage, noting, "You see the problem is this dress looked great on the catwalk, but the model was flat chested. The look doesn't translate as yet again a designer hasn't made a dress with a real woman (no matter she has connections) or real social occasions." Despite these critiques, Pippa rocked the look.