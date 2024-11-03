Heidi Klum Has A Sizable Age Gap With Her Husband Tom Kaulitz
Since they were first seen together in March 2018, spectators have come to know quite a few details about model Heidi Klum and musician Tom Kaulitz's marriage. But one major detail that has stood out to observers throughout their relationship is the marked age gap between them.
In the past, Klum has addressed her and her now husband's age difference, saying outsiders seem more focused on their May-December romance than she is. "Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself," Klum told InStyle in 2018 (via Page Six). "My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it." Klum, who is 51, is 16 years older than Kaulitz, who turned 35 in September 2024. Though their ages may be frequently questioned by other people, Klum said she otherwise does not take that factor into consideration while focusing on her life and relationship. "You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles," she said.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are soulmates
Contrary to what onlookers might expect, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's wide age gap has not prevented them from being each other's soulmate. "I found my match, finally, like I am very romantic and I do a lot of weird things, like I leave notes everywhere and I do a lot of things for him and it's beautiful when you get that back from your partner," she told ET Online in May 2021. "And it's the first time I feel like I really have a partner to do everything with."
The couple have made it abundantly clear they are also madly in love. In an August 2024 Instagram post, Klum shared pictures of her and her husband soaking up the summer sun at the beach. In the post's caption, she showed her love for Kaulitz in their native German language. "I could not ask for a better one," Klum said. "Ich Liebe Dich Tom." In another photo posted on Instagram in April 2024, Klum and Kaulitz are seen contently snuggling with each other. "You and me forever," the post's caption says. Regardless of the situation, Klum's posts about Kaulitz are almost always decorated with ample heart emojis.