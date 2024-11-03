Heidi Klum Has A Sizable Age Gap With Her Husband Tom Kaulitz

Since they were first seen together in March 2018, spectators have come to know quite a few details about model Heidi Klum and musician Tom Kaulitz's marriage. But one major detail that has stood out to observers throughout their relationship is the marked age gap between them.

In the past, Klum has addressed her and her now husband's age difference, saying outsiders seem more focused on their May-December romance than she is. "Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself," Klum told InStyle in 2018 (via Page Six). "My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it." Klum, who is 51, is 16 years older than Kaulitz, who turned 35 in September 2024. Though their ages may be frequently questioned by other people, Klum said she otherwise does not take that factor into consideration while focusing on her life and relationship. "You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles," she said.

