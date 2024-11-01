Why Jennifer Lopez Was Cautioned Against Accepting Her American Idol Role

Known for her career as a singer and actor, Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to fame. Her career spans decades and she values her achievements in music and films as her fame took off. Her fans adore her and follow her relationships closely with her kids and her significant others, but could this adoration be put in jeopardy? This was put into question when Jennifer Lopez decided to move to reality television.

After the original judges stepped away from "American Idol," Lopez considered filling an empty seat. However, she was warned against joining the panel of judges. She sat down with Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine in October 2024 in which she discussed this matter. She revealed that her advisors told her, "Don't do this, you're going to be reduced to just a reality star ... Don't do that or nobody will hire you for a movie ever again."